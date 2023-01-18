KMAT 2023 Applications Close Today, Apply at cee.kerala.gov.in, Get Direct Link Here

KMAT 2023 Applications: Kerala Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will close the KMAT 2023 Application window today. According to the official schedule, the last date for students to complete the registration and application process is January 18, 2023. Candidates who are yet to apply for the Kerala Management Aptitude Test 2023 can visit the official website of CEE to complete the registrations.

The KMAT 2023 Registration and application link will be available on the official website until today. Candidates who are yet to register for the entrance exam can check here the step-by-step procedure and the details of the entrance exam. KMAT 2023 will be conducted in the online (Computer Based Mode).

KMAT 2023 application link is available on the official website - cee.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can also complete the KMAT 2023 applications through the direct link.

KMAT 2023 - Click Here

KMAT 2023 - Steps to Apply

KMAT 2023 Registration and Application link is available on the official website of CEE Kerala. Candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the registration and application process for KMAT 2023.

Step 1: Visit the CEE Kerala official website

Step 2: Click on KMAT 2023 Online Application

Step 3: Enter the details in the registration link given

Step 4: Fill in the KMAT 2023 Application form

Step 5: Submit the KMAT 2023 application fee and click on the final submission link

KMAT 2023 - Application Fee

KMAT 2023 Application fee has to be submitted online. According to the given details, the students from General Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 1000/-. Students from SC/ST Category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 750/-

KMAT 2023 Exam Details

KMAT 2023 exams will be conducted in computer-based mode. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours which candidates are required to attempt a total of 180 Objective type questions. The sections from which questions will be asked include English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Aptitude, Data Sufficiency and Logical Reasoning, General Awareness and Current Affairs.

