    LSAT 2023 Result for January Session Tomorrow, Know Criteria To Calculate Scores

    LSAT 2023 Result will be out tomorrow- February 10, 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check out their LSAT 2023 scores on the official website. Check details here

    Updated: Feb 9, 2023 12:47 IST
    LSAT 2023 Result for January Session Tomorrow

    LSAT 2023 Result Releases Tomorrow: As per the latest updates, the Law School Admission Council (LSAC) will announce the result of the Law School Admission Test (LSAT) for the January session tomorrow- February 10, 2023. Once declared, candidates who appeared in the LSAT 2023 will be able to download the LSAT 2023 result on the official website i.e.discoverlaw.in. To check the result, they will have to log in with the email ID and password.

    The LSAT 2023 scores are accepted by more than 50 colleges for admission to LLB Courses. Candidates must note that the LSAT India result is released in the form of a scaled score. The result will be consisted total scaled score, score band, and percentile achieved in LSAT India 2023. 

    How to Download LSAT 2023 Result?

    Candidates who appeared for LSAT 2023 can check and download the LSAT 2023 tomorrow- February 10, 2023. They can download LSAT 2023 scorecard on the official website by following the below-mentioned steps-

    • Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. discoverlaw.in
    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on LSAT 2023 scorecard link
    • Step 3: Enter the registered ID and password
    • Step 4: Click on the submit button
    • Step 5: LSAT 2023 Scorecard will appear on the screen
    • Step 6: Check and download the result
    • Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

    How LSAT 2023 Scores are Calculated?

    Candidates must note that the LSAT 2023 result is prepared on the basis of questions that have been answered correctly. The LSAT 2023 exam is conducted in multiple sessions, and the raw score obtained by the candidates are converted into LSAT-scaled scores that range from 420 to 480.

    The LSAT score band is the approximate proficiency of the candidates whereas, the LSAT percentile is the percentage of candidates whose scores were lower than the aspirant’s score for a particular course.

