    Lucknow University Admissions 2022: Application dates extended to July 30

    Lucknow University has extended the last date for the submission of Lucknow University Applications. Students can now submit the Lucknow University admission applications until July 30, 2022. Check complete details here.

    Updated: Jul 20, 2022 16:10 IST
    Lucknow University Admission 2022
    Lucknow University Admission 2022

    Lucknow University Admissions: Lucknow University has extended the last date for the submission of Lucknow University Applications. According to the schedule provided, the last date for students to submit the Lucknow University Admission applications is July 30, 2022. Candidates who are yet to submit their applications can visit the official website of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in. 

    The university will be conducting the entrance examinations for the admissions to undergraduate programmes in August 2022. As per reports, the entrance exams for the admissions to the undergraduate programmes will be conducted by the second week of August 2022. The schedule for the entrance examination is expected to be announced by the university officials soon. 

    Lucknow University Admission Applications - Direct Link

    Candidates must note that the Lucknow University UG Admission applications will be available in the online mode only. For applying for the undergraduate admissions students are required to first visit the website and enter all the details in the registration link provided. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the Lucknow University UG Admission Applications. 

    Lucknow University Admission Applications 2022

    Step 1: Visit the Lucknow University official website

    Step 2: Click on the Undergraduate Admission link given on the homepage

    Step 3: Click on the online application link provided

    Step 4: Read through the details provided

    Step 5: Click on the registration link and enter all required details

    Step 6: Complete the Lucknow University application form and submit the application fee

    Step 7: Upload all necessary documents and click on the final submission link

    Lucknow University Admission Application Fee

    The application fee has to be submitted in the online mode along with the application form. Students from the General category are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 800 while the students from SC/ST categories are required to submit an application fee of Rs. 400/-. Candidates can submit the application fee via Credit or Debit card facilities or through net banking.

