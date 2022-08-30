Lucknow University Application Form 2022 Window To Close Today For PG Programmes, Apply Soon at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University Admission 2022: As per the latest updates, Lucknow University will close the application window for postgraduate programmes today on 30th August 2022. Candidates who have not registered for the Lucknow University PG admission 2022 can fill and submit the application form till the submission deadline in online mode. Candidates can apply for Lucknow University PG admission at lkouniv.ac.in. Lucknow University released the application form for PG courses on 11th April 2022. For admission to PG courses, candidates will have to appear for an entrance test. The authorities will announce the release the PG entrance exam dates.

How To fill the Lucknow University Application Form 2022?

Candidates will have to fill up the Lucknow University 2022 application form in online mode. The Lucknow University application fee for PG programmes is Rs. 1000 for general and OBC candidates and Rs. 500 for SC and ST candidates. Go through the steps for detailed information -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Lucknow University - lkouniv.ac.in.

2nd Step - Click on the - Online Application tab.

3rd Step - Enter personal and contact details such as email ID and mobile number in the LU registration form.

4th Step - Candidates will get the login credentials on their registered email address and mobile number.

5th Step - Click on - Apply for admission after successful login.

6th Step - Fill up the required details in LU application form 2022 and pay the fee online via debit card, credit card or demand draft.

7th Step - Lastly, submit the Lucknow University 2022 form.

Lucknow University PG entrance test (PGPET)

Candidates who will successfully fill up the application form of Lucknow University will be eligible for the PGPET. As of now, the dates have not released, however, it is expected to release soon. For PG courses like, M.C.A, M.Sc, M.A, L.L.M, M.Com, etc. the admissions are offered through Lucknow University PG entrance test (PGPET). To get admission to UG professional courses, candidates have to appear for the Undergraduate Professional Entrance Test (UGET) which is scheduled to be held from 29th August to 4th September 2022.