PMSSS 2022: AICTE Begins Registration for Diploma Students in Engineering at aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in

PMSSS 2022: As per the latest updates, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has started the registration for Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) 2022 in online mode. Students of union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, who holds diploma in engineering stream only can apply for PMSSS till 5th September 2022.

Eligible students can register for PMSSS 2022 on the official website – aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in. According to the official notification, only those students who have passed a diploma from the Jammu and Kashmir board of technical education not earlier than 2020-21 can apply for the scholarship.

How To Apply for PMSSS 2022?

As per the released notification, only those students who have passed a diploma from Jammu and Kashmir board of technical education not earlier than 2020-21 can apply for the scholarship. To apply for the PMSSS for J&K, Ladakh, eligible candidates will have to visit the official website. Go through the steps to know how to apply for PMSSS 2022 -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - aicte-jk-scholarship-gov.in.

Step 2 - Click on the tab - registration, on the homepage.

Step 3 - Now, fill in all the required details and submit it.

Step 4 - After registration, sign in by using email ID and password.

Step 5 - Complete all the details, upload the required images and submit the form.

Prime Minister Special Scholarship Scheme (PMSSS) 2022

The scholarship scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help students of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh to pursue undergraduate studies in colleges outside the Union Territories. Under the scholarship scheme, students will get different amounts of scholarships on the academic fee as well as hostel fees.

In case of academic fees, students will get financial aid of up to Rs 1.25 lakh per annum. Students will also be given a maintenance allowance of Rs 1 lakh per annum in 10 equal installments to meet hostel, mess, books, stationery and others. Earlier in July, AICTE invited applications for PMSSS for courses such as general degree, professional and medical, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) or equivalent.