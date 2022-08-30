TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Slot Booking Date Extended Till 1st September, Check Revised Dates at tseamcet.nic.in

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022 Dates: As per the recent updates, the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has revised the last date for Telangana State Engineering Agriculture Medical and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling 2022 schedule. The TS EAMCET slot booking date has been extended till 1st September 2022. Candidates can book the slots for TS EAMCET counselling on the official website - tseamcet.nic.in.

Going as per media reports, the TS EAMCET counselling schedule has been revised after TS Inter supply results 2022 was announced on 30th August 2022. Along with this, candidates who are yet to do the TS EAMCET certificate verification will be able to do so till 2nd September 2022.

TS EAMCET 2022 Revised Counselling Schedule

Events Dates Last date to book slot of TS EAMCET Counselling 1st September 2022 EAMCET Counselling Certificate Verification's last date 2nd September 2022 Last date of TS EAMCET Web Options 3rd September 2022 TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result To be announced later

TS EAMCET Counselling 2022

As per the updates, the freezing of option date will be done on 2nd September 2022 and the provisional allotment of seats will be done on 6th September. Candidates can make payment of tuition fees and self-reporting through the prescribed website from 6th to 13th September 2022, as per the previous counselling schedule.

What After TS EAMCET 2021 Final Round of Seat Allotment?

After the final phase of allotment, candidates will have two options for retaining the provisionally allotted seat. They can pay the fee and self-report online or they can report at the provisionally allotted college and deposit original certificates without paying the minimum fee. In case candidate withdraws after a special round of allotment they have to pay the 1st-year tuition fee, in case they have not paid the required tuition fee.

TS EAMCET 2022 Result Statistics

As per the media reports, a total of 94,476 candidates had registered for the AM stream, out of which 80,575 appeared for the TS EAMCET exam. Similarly, 1,72,243 students had registered for the TS EAMCET engineering test, out of which 1,56,812 appeared. TS EAMCET 2022 was conducted as a computer-based test from 18th to 20th July.