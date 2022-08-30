TANCET 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): MBA Exam on 26 February, Check Complete Schedule Here

TANCET 2023 Exam Dates (OUT): As per the recent updates, Anna University, Chennai has announced TANCET 2023 exam dates. Candidates can check the TANCET 2023 dates on the official website - tancet.annauniv.edu which has been updated. As per the date available on the website, TANCET 2023 MBA exam will be conducted on 26th February whereas MTech and MCA exams will be held on 25th February.

However, these tentative dates might change with the release of the exam notification. Candidates willing to appear for the TANCET 2023 exam will have to fill and submit the online application form. With exam scheduled in February, candidates can expect the TANCET application form in January.

TANCET Exam Dates 2022

Anna University has only released the TANCET exam date 2023. The schedule for other events including registration, hall ticket and others will release in due course. TANCET 2023 exam dates have been released for all the courses. Check the table below -

Course Exam Date Exam Timings TANCET M.E. / M.Tech. / M.Arch. / M.Plan 25th February 2023 2.30 To 4.30 PM TANCET M.C.A 25th February 2023 10 AM To 12 Noon TANCET M.B.A 26th February 2023 10 AM To 12 Noon

TANCET Registration 2023

As per the previous year’s schedule, the TANCET registration window is open for a period of 25 days. Anna University conducted the TANCET exam 21 days after the registration was closed. It is expected that Anna University will soon announce the TANCET 2023 registration date at tancet.annauniv.edu.

Candidates can register for TANCET 2023 online by filling up the application and submitting the same along with a good quality recently taken photograph. Detailed information on TANCET 2023 application form fee will be released along with the brochure.

Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2023

Anna University conducts Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test, commonly known as TANCET is conducted for admissions into M.C.A. M.B.A., and M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.E./ M.Plan programmes offered by the participating institutes of Tamil Nadu. All interested candidates must check their eligibility before applying for the entrance test. The TANCET eligibility criteria 2023 varies for each course.