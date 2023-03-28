Lucknow University UG Admissions 2023 Commence Today, Apply at lkouniv.ac.in

Lucknow University UG Admissions 2023: As per the recent updates, the University of Lucknow has started the admission application process for its undergraduate (UG) programmes today, March 28, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who want to get admission into various UG courses at Lucknow University can register themselves by filling out the application form through the official website- lkouniv.ac.in

According to the official schedule, the last date to submit the Lucknow University admission application form 2023 is May 31. The LU undergraduate exam 2023 is scheduled to start from June 15 to June 25. Candidates are advised to go through the important information available on the website before filling out the registration form.

LU UG 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

LU UG Admission 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the Lucknow University admissions 2023 to get admission into various UG programmes i.e. PG, BElEd, DPharm can check the important dates in the table given below.

Event Dates Lucknow University UG 2023 Application Starts March 28, 2023 Lucknow University UG 2023 Registrations Ends May 31, 2023 LU UG Exam 2023 June 15, 2023, to June 25, 2023 LU UG 2023 Result July 7, 2023 Counselling Phase I July 10, 2023 - July 14, 2023 Counselling Phase II July 16, 2023 - July 21, 2023 Counselling Phase III From July 25, 2023 - July 31, 2023 onwards

How to Register for Lucknow University UG Admissions 2023?

Interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Lucknow University- lkouniv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the UG programmes and look for the registration link on the screen

Step 4: Generate the Lucknow University Registration number by filling up the required details

Step 5: Enter the LU registration number on the admission page

Step 6: Now, fill out the LU UG Application form 2023 by entering the details i.e. educational qualifications etc

Step 7: Upload necessary documents i.e photo, signature

Step 8: Make the payment of the LU application fee and then click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 9: Cross-check all the details in the application form and then go for the final submission

Step 10: Download the LU UG Registration form 2023 and take a few printouts of the same for future use

