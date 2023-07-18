  1. Home
  2. News
  3. MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 deadline extended, apply till July 19

MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 deadline extended, apply till July 19

MHT MBA Counselling 2023: CET Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline to register for MAH MBA counselling CAP counselling registration till July 19. Candidates can apply for admission to MBA programmes on the official website: mba2023.mahacet.org.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 18, 2023 19:08 IST
MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 deadline extended
MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 deadline extended

MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline to register for MHT MBA counselling 2023 till July 19. Candidates can apply for admission to MBA programmes online at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The deadline for verification of applications has also been extended to July 20, 2023. 

The Maharashtra MBA counselling application process includes online registration, scanning and uploading of documents, documents e-verification, confirmation of options filled, seat acceptance, paying seat acceptance fees and reporting to institutes.

The MHT MBA provisional merit list will be released on July 22, 2023, while the final merit list will be displayed on July 27. Candidates will be able to submit grievances against the provisional merit list between July 23 to 25, 2023. 

MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Maharashtra MBA Counselling Dates 2023 

The officials have released the CAP schedule for admission to first-year MBA programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Check below the table for detailed information: 

Particulars

Date

Last date to register for MAH MBA counselling 

July 19, 2023

Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates 

July 22, 2023

Submission of grievances if any, for all types of Candidates

July 23 to 25, 2023

Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates

July 27, 2023

Display of provisional category-wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP round I

July 27, 2023

How to register for MAH MBA CET 2023 Counselling? 

The registration link for the counselling process is available online. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for Maharashtra MBA CET counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mba2023.mahacet.org.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MBA section 

Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter asked details 

Step 4: Login and fill out the MAH MBA counselling application form, allotment details 

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission link

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the form

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the registration fee and reserved category candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 800. Foreign nationals and Non-Residential Indian (NRI) candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000. Applications registered after July 7 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

Also Read: MAH MBA Counselling 2023 CAP Round 1 Schedule Released, Get Details Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023