MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023 deadline extended, apply till July 19

MAH MBA Counselling CAP Registration 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the deadline to register for MHT MBA counselling 2023 till July 19. Candidates can apply for admission to MBA programmes online at mba2023.mahacet.org.in. The deadline for verification of applications has also been extended to July 20, 2023.

The Maharashtra MBA counselling application process includes online registration, scanning and uploading of documents, documents e-verification, confirmation of options filled, seat acceptance, paying seat acceptance fees and reporting to institutes.

The MHT MBA provisional merit list will be released on July 22, 2023, while the final merit list will be displayed on July 27. Candidates will be able to submit grievances against the provisional merit list between July 23 to 25, 2023.

Maharashtra MBA Counselling Dates 2023

The officials have released the CAP schedule for admission to first-year MBA programmes for the academic year 2023-24. Check below the table for detailed information:

Particulars Date Last date to register for MAH MBA counselling July 19, 2023 Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates July 22, 2023 Submission of grievances if any, for all types of Candidates July 23 to 25, 2023 Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates July 27, 2023 Display of provisional category-wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP round I July 27, 2023

How to register for MAH MBA CET 2023 Counselling?

The registration link for the counselling process is available online. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to register for Maharashtra MBA CET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mba2023.mahacet.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the MBA section

Step 3: Now, click on new registration and enter asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the MAH MBA counselling application form, allotment details

Step 5: Pay the application fee and click on the final submission link

Step 6: Submit the form and take a printout of the form

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay Rs 1,000 as the registration fee and reserved category candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 800. Foreign nationals and Non-Residential Indian (NRI) candidates will have to pay Rs 5,000. Applications registered after July 7 will be considered only for non-CAP seats.

