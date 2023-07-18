MAH MBA Counselling 2023 CAP Round 1 Schedule Released, Get Details Here

MAH MBA Counselling 2023: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has announced the schedule for the MBA counselling 2023. Candidates who have cleared the Maharashtra CET MBA entrance exam can visit the official website and check the schedule for round 1 counselling.

As per a recent notification, the registration dates for the counselling process have been extended and will close on July 19, 2023. The provisional merit list for Maharashtra state/all India candidates on the website will be available on July 22, 2023.

MAH MBA CET counselling applications are available on the website - mba2023.mahacet.org.in. Click on the link given below to apply for the counselling process.

MAH MBA CET Counselling Schedule 2023

Particulars Date Display of the provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates July 22, 2023 Submission of grievances if any, for all types of Candidates July 23 to 25, 2023 Display of the final merit lists of Maharashtra State/All India candidates July 27, 2023 Display of provisional category-wise seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP round I July 27, 2023 CAP Round 1 Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate's login July 28 to 30, 2023 Display of Provisional Allotment of CAP Round-I August 1, 2023 Accepting the offered seat by the candidate through his/her login as per allotment. August 2 to 4, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute and confirmation of admission by submitting required documents and payment of fee. August 2 to 4, 2023

MAH MBA CET 2023 Counselling Registrations

The registration link for the counselling process is available online. Candidates can follow the below given steps to complete the counselling registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra CET

Step 2: Click on the MBA section

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter all required credentials

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Fill in the options for allotment

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

