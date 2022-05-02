Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2022: Know MSHSEB 12th Class Results Expected Date Here

Maharashtra HSC Result 2022: Maharashtra Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will be declaring the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 on the official website soon. Students who have appeared for the Maharashtra class 12 examinations conducted across the various exam centres will be able to check the Maharashtra class 12 Results 2022 through the link available on the official website of Maharashtra Board - mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board conducted the SSC exams from March 15 to April 18, 2022 while the HSC exams were conducted from March 4 to April 7, 2022. Maharashtra state Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Chairman Sharad Gosavi when speaking to the media stated that the Maharashtra SSC and HSC Results 2022 will be declared by June 10 and June 20, 2022, respectively. He further added that the teachers have completed the moderation work of the answer sheets and the scanning process of the barcodes are in process.

Approximately 30 Lakh students registered for the Maharashtra class 10 and 12 examinations. To check the Maharashtra class 12 exams students are required to visit the official website and enter the Maharashtra HSC Registration number in the result link provided on the official website of the board.

List of websites to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2022

Maharashtra Class 12 Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Maharashtra Board. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022. Candidates can also check the list of websites provided below to check the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022.

mahahsscboard.in

msbshse.co.in

mh-ssc.ac.in

mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra HSC Results 2022

Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 will be declared on the official website of Maharashtra board. To check the results students are required to visit the official website and enter the Maharashtra HSC Registration number in the result link given.

After entering the registration number, the Maharashtra HSC Results 2022 will be displayed. Candidates can download the results provided for further admission procedures.

