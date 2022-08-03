Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Today): Maharashtra FYJC 11th Allotment Results Likely to be Declared Soon at 11thadmission.org.in

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Today): The First Year Junior College, FYJC admission 2022 first merit list is expected to be released today in online mode. Students who applied for the 11th admission in First Year Junior College can check their Maharashtra 11th admission on the official website - 11thadmission.org.in. FYJC admission is done through Common Admissions Process, CAP which is conducted in multiple rounds. In the first round of CAP, more than 2.45 lakh students applied for 2,30,927 seats.

Check Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 (Today): The long wait for Maharashtra 11th Admission Allotment Results is likely to end today. According to the latest update shared by the School Education Department, Maharashtra Government, the First Year Junior College, FYJC admission 2022 first merit list is likely to be released today - 3rd August 2022. Students who are seeking admission to Class 11 or First Year Junior College will be able to check their selection status and Maharashtra FYJC Allotment Results 2022 online by logging onto the exam portal - 11thadmission.org.in. Alternatively, the Maharashtra FYJC Admission Result 2022 will also be made available via the below-given link as soon as they are announced.

Maharashtra FYJC Cut-offs 2022 Expected to be Higher

As per media reports, a total of 2.45 lakh students have applied seeking admission to FYJC Colleges on 2,30,927 seats in the 1st Round of the CAP - Common Admission Process. For 2022-23 admission cycle, the Maharashtra FYJC Cut-offs are expected to be much higher as compared to last year because of the excellence results of Class 10 /SSC Examination. The number of students scoring above 95% marks in the Maharashtra SSC Result 2022, which was declared on 17th July 2022 was much higher as compared to the earlier last year. Therefore, the Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 and the overall cut-offs are expected to be higher as well.

3.71 Lakh FYJC Seats Available in Maharashtra

For this year, the Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2022 and the release of merit list has been delayed marginally in response to the delay in the declaration of CBSE and ICSE Board Results. According to the official numbers, a total of 3,71,275 Seats are on offer at various FYJC Colleges spread across the state. This also includes 1,40,348 quota seats, that are directly allotted at college-level. In response to this, the admission facilitators have received 2,82,509 locked application forms including 14,226 candidates who have confirmed their admissions under quota admissions at college-level. Therefore, the FYJC CAP Admission Merit List being released today becomes even more important for the students who are yet to be admitted.

