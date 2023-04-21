Maharashtra Govt Prepones Summer Vacations, Schools to Reopen from June 15

Maharashtra Summer Vacation: As per the latest updates, the Maharashtra School Education Department has ordered that the schools which are affiliated with the state government will remain closed from today i.e. April 21, 2023, onwards. The authorities also said that schools from other boards can take decisions on the closure of schools in light of intense heat waves after adjusting their curriculum.

Schools in the state will reopen on June 15 with the exception of Vidarbha. The order stated that those in Vidarbha will restart on June 30. The official tweet reads, “Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions.”

Check Out Official Tweet Here:

Maharashtra government announces early summer vacation for primary, middle and higher secondary schools of State board from 21st April, in view of heatwave conditions. — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

Other State Govt. Prepones Summer Vacations

Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik has announced summer vacations in all government and private schools of the state. The authorities have declared the closure of schools for all classes from April 21, 2023, onwards. The authorities have preponed the summer vacation in light of intense heat waves.

Due to the rising temperature, education departments all throughout India are announcing the shutdown of schools. The West Bengal state government has declared the closure of schools and institutions throughout the state due to the heat wave, while the state government of the National Capital has asked schools not to have any afternoon assemblies.

In Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, school hours were recently changed due to the heat wave. Classes from 1st to 8th will run from 7:30 am to 12:30 pm, whilst classes from 9 through 12 will be held between 7:30 am and 1:30 pm. All primary, pre-primary, government, aided, and private schools will operate according to the new schedule. The school hours for students in Classes 1 to 8 have changed at schools in Prayagraj as well.

