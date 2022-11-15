Maharashtra Launches 1st year Engineering Textbooks in Marathi

Maharashtra Engineering Textbooks: The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department along with All India Council for Technical Education and the Directorate of Technical Education has launched 20 textbooks for Engineering courses for both Degree and Diploma programmes in Marathi. The Marathi textbooks were released by the Union Minister of State for Education. Dr. Subhas Sarkar at an event held at Mumbai University’s Kalina Campus.

All 20 textbooks are for the first-year Engineering programmes which include 9 Degree programmes and 11 Diploma programmes.

The Marathi textbooks have been released with an aim to help students, especially those who come from Marathi Medium Schools to understand the Fundamental Concepts better, the release of the Marathi textbooks is a part of AICTE’s effort to provide Engineering Education in various Indian Languages based on the National Education Policy.

A team of Subject Experts and Teachers from Dr. Babadsahed Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere worked on the translation of the textbooks. Soft copies of the textbooks will also be available on E-Kumbh by AICTE which has Engineering textbooks in other 11 Indian Languages.

DTE Director Abhay Wagh when speaking on the status of Engineering Education in Marathi in Maharashtra stated that out of the 365 Polytechnic institutes, 163 have chosen Marathi Medium as an option and most of them are from the interiors or rural parts of the state. For the Engineering Degree programme only one institute in Pune currently offers Degree courses in Marathi. He further added that the department is also working on provisioning incentives for encouragement and encouraging more institutions to offer degree courses in Marathi.

The Maharashtra State Medical Education Department also announced that MBBS textbooks will be made available to students in Marathi.

