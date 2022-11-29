Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting for Round 2 Ends Today, Check List of Documents Here

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) will end the reporting for Maharashtra National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) Round 2 today on November 29, 2022. Candidates willing to get admission to MBBS and BDS courses (Group A) offered by various Government, Corporation, Government Aided, Private Unaided, and Minority Colleges across the state must report by 5.30 PM.

All the selected candidates in the Maharashtra counselling CAP round 2 of MBBS, BDS courses were asked to report at the allotted college with all the original documents and the requisite fees between November 25 and 29 (5:30 pm). Earlier, the Maharashtra State CET Cell declared the state's NEET UG counselling 2022 round 2 allotment result on November 24, 2022.

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting Round 2

The state CET Cell said in a statement that - "If a candidate is selected during round 2, s/he will have to join the college/seat allotted during the second round. After joining the allotted institute in round 2 the candidate will not be eligible to participate in any further rounds of the State Counseling Process. Names of such candidates will be informed to MCC."

Documents Required While Going for Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting

Candidates are required to carry all the specified documents while going for admission into MBBS and BDS courses through Maharashtra NEET UG. Without the prescribed documents, candidates might not get admission later on. Check below the list of documents mentioned below -

Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling Allotment Letter

NEET UG Admit Card

NEET UG Rank Card

Date of Birth Certificate or class 10th Certificate

Class 12th marksheet and certificate

Passport size photograph

Identity proof (Aadhar/ PAN/ Driving Licence/ Passport)

Medical Fitness Certificate

Caste certificate (If applicable)

PwD certificate (If applicable)

EWS Certificate (If applicable)

