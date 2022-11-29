NEET PG Counselling 2022: Stray Round Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET PG 2022 stray Vacancy Round Result. Candidates who have applied for the NEET PG 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website to check the results. The NEET PG Counselling Stray Vacancy round is available in the form of a PDF document containing the details of the students and the seats allotted.

NEET PG counselling 2022: Stray Vacancy Round Results - Click Here

MCC has also stated that if the candidates do not make any modifications in their stray rounds, their mop-up choices will be considered final for further procedure. Moreover, MCC has said, “the candidates who do not want to participate in the stray vacancy round but have filled choices in the mop-up round of PG counselling 2022 should log in to their account and remove all of their choices. In that case, the software will pick their choices as ‘NIL’ and no seat will be allotted to them”.

How to check the NEET PG Stray round seat allotment result?

MCC will declare the NEET PG stray round result today- November 29. Candidates who participated in the choice filling must visit the official website to check their results Candidates can also follow these steps to check their NEET PG stray round seat allotment result-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab PG Medical counselling.

Step 3: Click on the PG Stray vacancy seat allotment result link

Step 4: Log in with the NEET PG roll number and password

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it for future reference

NEET PG Counselling 2022

The NEET PG Counselling 2022 is being conducted based on the NEET PG scores. Choices filled by the candidates as well as the availability of seats will be other important factors. The NEET PG stray round is the last round of counselling.

Also Read: MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5 year LLB Institute State Level Merit List Out, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org