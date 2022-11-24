Maharashtra to launch MBBS Course Books in Marathi, Check details here

MBBS Marathi Course Books: According to media reports, the Maharashtra state government has set up a seven-member committee to prepare a plan for publishing MBBS course books in the Marathi language. As per reports, an official from the State Medical Education and Research Department the seven-member panel is headed by the Medical Education and Research Department Joint Director Ajay Chandanwale.

An official from the Medical Education and Research Department further added that they have spoken to officials from Madhya Pradesh who recently published the MBBS course books in Hindi. He further added that the next step is to conduct the first meeting of the committee members in Maharashtra and discuss the plan for the course publication in Marathi. The meeting is expected to be held in Mumbai soon.

First Engineering Textbook launched in Hindi

The Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Department along with the AICTE and the Directorate of Technical Education has launched 20 textbooks for Engineering courses for Degree and Diploma programmes in Marathi. The Marathi textbooks were released by Union Minister of State Education Dr. Subhas Sarkar at an event at Mumbai University. The 30 textbooks released for the first-year Engineering programmes include 9 Degree and 11 Diploma programmes.

