MAT Exam 2022: CBT 1 Exam Registration Close Tomorrow, Apply at mat.aima.in

MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration: All India Management Association will be closing the MAT 2022 CBT Registrations tomorrow - November 15, 2022. The AIMA MAT 2022 Registrations for the November session examination are being conducted in online mode. Candidates interested in appearing for the MAT 2022 CBT 1 exams scheduled for November 20, 2022, can visit the official website of AIMA MAT 2022 to register.

To apply for AIMA MAT 2022 students are required to visit the official website and complete the registration process. Candidates when registering for the AIMA MAT 2022 exams must make sure that they enter all the details correctly in the registration link. Students must make sure to enter a valid email id for all further communications when registering for the entrance exam. Students must note that they will not be provided with a second chance to make changes in the MAT 2022 Registration Details.

MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration link is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Candidates can also complete the MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registrations through the direct link provided below.

MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration - Click Here

How to Register for MAT 2022 CBT 1 Exams

The MAT 2022 CBT 1 Registration link will be available online until November 15, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the MAT 2022 entrance examinations are required to complete the registration and application process within the stipulated time period.

Step 1: Visit the AIMA MAT 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the MAT 2022 Registration link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on ‘Register’ and enter the required credentials

Step 4: Login using the Registration credentials and complete the MAT 2022 Application form

Step 5: Submit the MAT 2022 Application Fee and click on the final submission

The MAT 2022 CBT 1 Exam Admit Card will be made available on the official website from November 17, 2022. Only those candidates who complete the MAT 2022 Registrations for the CBT 1 exams within the given time period will be provided with the Admit Card.

The MAT 2022 CBT 1 Admit Card will contain the details of the students along with the examination details, exam centre details and exam day instructions.

Also Read: MAT Exam 2022: Registrations underway for December Session, Apply at mat.aima.in