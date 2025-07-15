Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Medical Colleges Must Publish Fee Structure and Stipend Details Online, NMC Issues Notification

NMC issues a mandate asking medical colleges to provide details of fee structure and stipend. Check official notification and other details here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 15, 2025, 12:06 IST
NMC issues notification regarding fee structure and stipends
NMC issues notification regarding fee structure and stipends
Register for Result Updates

The National Medical Commission has issued a notification asking medical colleges to publish fee structures and payment of stipends. As per the official notification issued, all Private and Deemed Universities must disclose detailed information regarding Tuition Fees, Hostel Charges, Caution Deposits, and all Miscellaneous Charges at the pre-counselling stage. An interim direction has also been issued in relation to grievances concerning nonpayment of stipends and illegal imposition of internship fees.

Official Notification - Click Here

The advisory has been issued as a measure to ensure transparency and protect students from any hidden or arbitrary fee demands, and address concerns regarding non-payment of stipends. The notification mandates that medical colleges must disclose the fee for each course while entering data in the seat matrix, failing which the seat shall not be counted. This means that the collection of any undisclosed or unapproved fees shall be treated as unauthorised

NMC Regulations Mandating Stipend Payments to Interns 

  • Clause 3, Schedule IV of the Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship (CRMI) Regulations, 2021

  • Regulation 13 of the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations (PGMER), 2000

  • Regulation 5.4 of the PGMER, 2023.

It must also be mentioned that non-compliance with the above requirements shall attract regulatory action including

  • Issuance of show-cause notice 

  • Imposition of financial penalties 

  • Withdrawal of course recognition 

  • Suspension of admissions

Also Read: KEA Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Date Extended to July 17; Details Here

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News