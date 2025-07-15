Medical Colleges Must Publish Fee Structure and Stipend Details Online, NMC Issues Notification

The National Medical Commission has issued a notification asking medical colleges to publish fee structures and payment of stipends. As per the official notification issued, all Private and Deemed Universities must disclose detailed information regarding Tuition Fees, Hostel Charges, Caution Deposits, and all Miscellaneous Charges at the pre-counselling stage. An interim direction has also been issued in relation to grievances concerning nonpayment of stipends and illegal imposition of internship fees.

Official Notification - Click Here

The advisory has been issued as a measure to ensure transparency and protect students from any hidden or arbitrary fee demands, and address concerns regarding non-payment of stipends. The notification mandates that medical colleges must disclose the fee for each course while entering data in the seat matrix, failing which the seat shall not be counted. This means that the collection of any undisclosed or unapproved fees shall be treated as unauthorised