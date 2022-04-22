MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates Announced at cetcell.mahacet.org, Check Complete Schedule Here

MHT CET 2022: As per the recent updates, the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has postponed the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2022 to August. The authorities have also released a notification with the MHT CET revised date. As per the new date, MHT CET 2022 will be conducted from 5th to 10th August for PCM group and 11th to 18th for PCB group. The exam will be conducted in online mode across various districts of Maharashtra.

Earlier, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant informed that the MHT CET exam dates have been postponed to August as NEET and JEE Main are scheduled to be held in June and July 2022. As per reports, a total of 6,27,790 candidates had begun the MHT CET registration process out of which a total of 5,49,613 applicants have successfully completed registration by paying the application fee so far.

MHT CET Exam Dates 2022

Events New Dates MHT CET PCM Group 5th to 10th August 2022 MHT CET PCB Group 11th to 18th August 2022

MHT CET Old Dates 2022 and Postponement Demands

Earlier, the Maharashtra CET exam was scheduled to be held from 11th to 16th June for PCM group whereas, for PCB group, the exam was slated to be conducted from 17th to 23rd June 2022. After the National Testing Agency (NTA) revised JEE Main 2022 dates, MHT CET aspirants demanded a postponement of dates along with other engineering aspirants due to clash. The JEE Main 2022 exam date for session 1 will be conducted from 20th to 29th June 2022, and the JEE Main 2022 session 2 exams will be conducted from 21st to 30th July.

MHT CET 2022 Registration

The Maharashtra CET registration process for the entrance test started on 10th February and the last date to apply was 15th April 2022 without late fee. Applicants can still fill out the MHT CET application form with a late fee of Rs 500 till 23rd April 2022. Also, the correction window for MHT CET will be available soon on the official website. With exam dates postponed, there are chances that the MHT CET registration date might get extended. Candidates willing to take admission in Engineering/Pharmacy courses in Maharashtra need to qualify for the MHT CET exam.

