MHT CET 2022 Postponed: Maharashtra CET Exam to be held in August, after JEE, NEET Exams, confirms Uday Samant

MHT CET 2022 Postponed: In a big announcement, Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has confirmed that Maharashtra CET 2022 exam has been postponed. Mr Samant also added that Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 will now be held in August 2022, most likely after all Board Exams and JEE Main and NEET UG 2022 exams conclude. Since the last few days, many students groups were demanding the postponement of MHT CET 2022 examination in light of the change in JEE Main 2022 exam date for both the sessions. Taking this into account, Mr Uday Samant has now confirmed that the MHT CET 2022 exam has been postponed.

Announcement Made on Social Media

With rumours and speculations about change in MHT CET 2022 schedule doing the rounds, Mr Samat took to the social media platform Twitter to announce his decision about the change in MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates. Taking to Twitter, he sent out a tweet that read “Due to JEE and NEET exams, CET exam will be held in the first week of August. Dates will be announced soon.” This one line tweet has come as a great sigh of relief for thousands of aspirants who requested a change in dates to avoid a clash with JEE Main 2022 exam.

JEE à¤?à¤£à¤¿ NEET à¤ªà¤°à¥?à¤?à¥?à¤·à¤¾à¤?à¤?à¥?à¤¯à¤¾ à¤®à¥?à¤³à¥? CET à¤ªà¤°à¥?à¤?à¥?à¤·à¤¾ à¤?à¤?à¤¸à¥?à¤? à¤ªà¤¹à¤¿à¤²à¥?à¤¯à¤¾ à¤?à¤ à¤µà¤¡à¥?à¤¯à¤¾à¤¤ à¤¹à¥?à¤?à¤².. à¤¤à¤¾à¤°à¤?à¤¾ à¤²à¤µà¤?à¤°à¤? à¤?à¤¾à¤¹à¥?à¤° à¤?à¤°à¥?. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) April 21, 2022

JEE Main 2022 Exam Dates in June, July

Earlier, NTA had revised the exam dates for JEE Main 2022 Exam for both Session 1 and Session 2 of the examination. As per the updated schedule, JEE Main 2022 Session 1 will now be held in June from 20th to 29th June 2022. On the other hand, the Session 2 dates will be in July i.e., from 21st to 30th July 2022. Taking into account the significant change in the JEE Main 2022 exam dates, Maharashtra CET 2022 exam dates have also been postponed from its earlier schedule of June to August 2022, to avoid a direct clash between them.

