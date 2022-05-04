MHT CET 2022 Registration Last Date Extended till 11 May for Five Entrance Exams, Get Details Here

MHT CET 2022 Registration: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell has extended the last date to fill the application form of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) for five entrance exam. Now, candidates can apply till 11th May 2022. They can register for MHT CET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022, particularly, MHT-CET 2022, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022, MAH MCA CET 2022, MAH M-ARC CET 2022 and MAH M-HMCT 2022 can apply for the entrance exams till 11th May 2022.

MHT CET 2022 Registration - Direct Link

How To Apply for MHT CET 2022?

To apply for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test 2022, candidates have to visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. On the homepage, click on the respective exam - MHT CET 2022, MAH MBA/MMS CET 2022, MAH MCA CET 2022, MAH M-ARC CET 2022 and MAH M-HMCT 2022, now click on the new registration and enter the details. Fill in the form and upload the documents required. After filling the form, candidates will have to pay the application fee and submit the form. Lastly, download and take a printout if needed.

Extension of MHT CET Registration for Five Entrance Exam

Regarding the extension of the last date to apply for the five MHT CET PG exams, the CET Cell had issued a circular today, 4th May 2022. The circular went on to state that the date for registration will not be extended any further. “The CET Cell was receiving constant requests from candidates and parents to allow more days for registration process. Considering the students’ welfare, this decision has been taken to extend the registration deadline for these five courses. This will be last extension in the registration deadline,” read the circular.

Revised Calendar for the MHT CET 2022 Exam Dates

The Revised Schedule for Maharashtra CET 2022 Exam has been notified. The announcement about the revised exam schedule for MHT CET 2022 Exam was made by State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. As per the schedule, MHT CET 2022 Engineering Entrance exam will be held from 5th to 11th August 2022.