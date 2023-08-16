MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 Round 1 Final Merit List Out; 9,662 Applications Rejected for lack of seriousness

MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the merit list for MAH LLB 3-year counselling Round 1. Candidates who have applied for the Common Admission Process (CAP) can check out the list on the official website: llb3cap23.mahacet.org.

The authorities have published the MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 merit list who belong to the Maharashtra, non-Maharashtra, and ex-servicemen categories. The state cell has also released the list of candidates who have not been shortlisted in the final merit list along with the reasons.

MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 final merit list contains various important information such as candidate name, gender, DOB, category, previous category, minority details, p ex-servicemen, candidature type, CET marks, orphan, physically handicapped status, UG%, PG%, HSC%, SSC %, remarks, and eligibility for open.

9,662 MH CET Applications Rejected For Incomplete, Incorrect Documents

As per the authorities, 9,662 applications have been rejected comprising 135 finally incomplete, 3,763 incomplete, 3,899 applications had discrepancies qualification documents and 1,865 were without options.

According to the CET cell, “ The review of the documents uploaded shows that the candidates have not taken document uploading seriously. Some candidates have made the mockery of the process by uploading unwanted documents at unwanted places. Some candidates have uploaded layout plan at degree marks memo place. Though Aadhar card was not asked it has been uploaded. It is the breach of Hon. Supreme Court directions regarding Aadhar Card.

The varsities have asked the candidates to go through the errors carefully and then make certain changes in the second round. The candidate details do not align with the documents that have been uploaded. “These 9,662 candidates can be eligible for Round III as per the declared Schedule if they comply with the deficiencies in Round III,” it added.

The MHT CET 3-year LLB CAP 2023 first-round seat allotment result will be out on August 17. Candidates will have to report to the allotted colleges between August 17 and 22, 2023.

Also Read: WBJEE 2023 Counselling Mop-Up Round Applications Close Today, Mock Allotment on August 17