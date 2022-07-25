MHT CET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download MAH CET Hall Tickets for LLB 3 Year LLB, BEd, Other Courses at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Admit Card 2022 (Released): MAH CET 2022 Admit Cards for the upcoming entrance exams for 3 Year LLB, BEd and Other Courses have been released today. As per the latest update, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, MHT CET 2022 hall tickets have been released for the upcoming state-level entrance exam which will be held in August 2022. The State CET Cell Maharashtra has issued admit cards for entrance test that are scheduled to be held in multiple domains on its official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. The MHT CET Exam schedule for different domains is given below:

Exam Name / Stream Date MAH LLB 3 Years August 3, 4, 2022. MAH B.A B.ED B.SC B.Ed Four year integrated course August 4, 2022. MAH B.Planning August 4, 2022. MAH MCA August 4, 5, 2022.

MAH CET 2022 Admit Cards Out for Which Domains?

According to the details shared by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra, the MHT CET 2022 admit cards have been issued for MAH LLB 3 Years, MAH B.Planning CET Examination. In addition to this, the exam authority has also issued hall tickets for MAH MCA CET and MAH BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed CET 2022 and made them available to the registered candidates online via its official portal - cetcell.mahacet.org. To assist candidates in getting the MAH CET 2022 Admit Cards easily, direct download links for each of them are provided below

Download MAH LLB 3 Year Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download MAH MCA Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download MAH B.Plan Admit Card Admit 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

Download MAH BA B.Ed/B.Sc B.Ed Integrated Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download MAH CET 2022 Admit Card for different domains?

To ensure quick, easy and convenient way of checking MAH CET 2022 Admit Cards, the exam authority has published it online on the official portal. Registered candidates need to log onto the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org and locate the link for the domain/stream for which they want to download the hall ticket. On the next page, candidates will be required to enter their application number and date of birth to access their hall tickets. In response, your MAH CET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout of the same for future reference. Candidates should note that details such as reporting time, exam centre venue, date of exam and other details would be mentioned on the respective admit cards for the students.

