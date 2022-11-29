MHT CET Counselling 2022: 5 year LLB Institute State Level Merit List Out, Check at cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET 5-year LLB Merit List: Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MHT CET 5-year LLB institute level Merit List. Candidates who have applied for admission can check the merit list through the direct link available on the official counselling portal.

The MHT CET 2022 State level Institute merit list is released on the basis of the college options entered by students during the choice-filling procedure. To check the MHT CET 5-year LLB merit list, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the details from the drop-down box given in the merit list link.

MHT CET 2022 5-year LLB programme Institute level merit list is available on the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the MHT CET 2022 5-year LLB Merit List.

MHT CET 5 Year LLB -Merit List - Click Here

Steps to check the MHT CET 5-year LLB Institute Level Merit List

Step 1: Visit the MHT CET official website

Step 2: Click on the CAP allotment portal

Step 3: Click on MHT CET 5-year LLB section

Step 4: Visit the Institute Merit list link on the webpage

Step 5: Select the University, College, and Division from the drop-down list

Step 6: Download the MHT CET 5-year LLB Institute Merit List for further reference

According to the schedule provided, candidates interested in securing admission need to confirm the same through the link available on the official website of the respective colleges between November 29 to December 3, 2022.

