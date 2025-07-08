MHT CET Counselling 2025: Registration Closed, Check Details Here

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra has closed the registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling today, July 8, 2025. Students can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date for MHT CET 2025 counselling document verification is July 9, 2025 at 5 PM.

MHT CET 2025 Key Highlights

Students can find the important details related to MHT CET Exam 2025 here: