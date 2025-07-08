MHT CET Counselling 2025: Registration Closed, Check Details Here

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra has closed the registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling today, July 8, 2025. Students can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date for MHT CET 2025 counselling document verification is July 9, 2025 at 5 PM.
MHT CET 2025 Key Highlights
Students can find the important details related to MHT CET Exam 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetcell.mahacet.org
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Stream
|
Engineering
|
Courses
|
B.E.
B.Tech
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
Postgraduate
|
Registration last date
|
July 8, 2025
|
Registration start date
|
June 28, 2025
MHT CET 2025 Counselling Application Fee
Candidates who have not registered for MHT CET 2025 can apply via JEE (Main) or NEET (UG) scores by paying a non-refundable fee online by Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.
|
Category
|
Application Fee
|
General (Maharashtra-origin, OMS, J&K, Ladakh Migrant)
|
INR 1000
|
Reserved (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS, SEBC)
PWD (Maharashtra)
Orphan
Transgender
|
INR 800
MHT CET 2025 Counselling Important Dates and Schedule
Students can find the following table that carries the important dates related to MHT CET 2025 Counselling:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Registration Window dates
|
June 28 - July 8, 2025
|
Document Verification last date
|
July 9 up to 5:00 PM
|
Provisional Merit List release date
|
July 12, 2025
|
Grievance/ Objection window dates
|
July 13 to 15 till 5:00 PM
|
Final Merit list release date
|
July 17, 2025
Applications registered after July 8, 2025, will only be considered for non-CAP seats.
