Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

MHT CET Counselling 2025: Registration Closed, Check Details Here

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra CET Cell has closed the MHT CET Counselling registrations today, July 8, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. Students can get their MHT CET 2025 counselling document verification done by July 9, 2025 at 5 PM.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 8, 2025, 17:40 IST
MHT CET Counselling 2025 registration closed on July 8, 2025.
MHT CET Counselling 2025 registration closed on July 8, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

MHT CET Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra has closed the registrations for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) Counselling today, July 8, 2025. Students can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. The last date for MHT CET 2025 counselling document verification is July 9, 2025 at 5 PM. 

MHT CET 2025 Key Highlights 

Students can find the important details related to MHT CET Exam 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET)

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test (CET) Maharashtra

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetcell.mahacet.org

State 

Maharashtra 

Stream 

Engineering 

Courses 

B.E. 

B.Tech

Level 

Undergraduate

Postgraduate 

Registration last date 

July 8, 2025 

Registration start date 

June 28, 2025

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Application Fee

Candidates who have not registered for MHT CET 2025 can apply via JEE (Main) or NEET (UG) scores by paying a non-refundable fee online by Credit Card/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI.

Category

Application Fee

General (Maharashtra-origin, OMS, J&K, Ladakh Migrant)

INR 1000

Reserved (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, EWS, SEBC)

PWD (Maharashtra)

Orphan

Transgender

INR 800

MHT CET 2025 Counselling Important Dates and Schedule

Students can find the following table that carries the important dates related to MHT CET 2025 Counselling: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Registration Window dates

June 28 - July 8, 2025 

Document Verification last date 

July 9 up to 5:00 PM

Provisional Merit List release date

July 12, 2025

Grievance/ Objection window dates

July 13 to 15 till 5:00 PM

Final Merit list release date 

July 17, 2025

Related Stories

Applications registered after July 8, 2025, will only be considered for non-CAP seats.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News