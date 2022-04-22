MHT CET Law 2022 Application Deadline Extended, Exam Date Revised For 5-year LLB

MHT CET Law 2022: As per the recent updates, the State CET Cell, Maharashtra has extended the last date to submit the application form for MH CET law 2022 for both 3 year LLB and 5 year LLB programmes. Candidates can now fill out and submit the MHT CET Law application form for 3-year LLB till 29th April. Whereas the last date to submit the application form for 5-year LLB is now 2nd May 2022.

Candidates will be able to apply for MHT CET Law 2022 at the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Apart from this, the authorities have also postponed the MH CET law 5-year LLB exam from 10 to 18th and 19th June 2022. MHT CET Law 2022 for 3-year LLB will be held as per the released schedule.

MHT CET Law Application - Direct Link (Available Now)

MHT CET Law 2022 Dates

Events MH CET 5 year LLB MH CET 3 year LLB Last date to apply 2nd May 2022 29th April 2022 MHT CET admit card 24th May 2022 18th May 2022 Exam Date 18th and 19th June 2022 4th and 5th June 2022

MHT CET Law 2022 Application Form

The application form for MH CET law 5-year and 3-year LLB is available at cetcell.mahacet.org. The MH CET law registration fee is Rs. 800 for open/general category candidates and Rs. 400 for SC/ST candidates of Maharashtra. Candidates applying for MH CET law 2022 must keep copies of the filled-in application form in hard and soft format. They will be required to submit a copy of the application form at the time of counselling.

MH CET Law and CLAT 2022

As per the reports, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will be conducting CLAT 2022 on 19th June 2022. This may result in a clash between CLAT and MH CET law 5-year LLB which may be held on June 19. Therefore, candidates are advised to consider the CLAT exam while applying for MH CET law 2022. Also, as per notice, the dates released by CET Cell are subject to change as per the availability of the IT infrastructure for conducting online examinations.

Maharashtra CET Law 2022

MH CET Law or Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law is a state-level exam conducted by the State CET Cell, Maharashtra for admissions to law courses offered at participating law colleges in Maharashtra. Through the entrance exam, law aspirants are shortlisted for admission to 10,920 seats for the 5-year LLB program and around 16,420 seats for the 3-year LLB courses program.

