Ministry of Education: IAS Sanjay Kumar Appointed as Secretary, DSEL

    IAS Sanjay Kumar is appointed as the Secretary of DSEL on December 1, 2022. There was a meeting held at the event of his joining where he examined several educational schemes and focused on giving quality education affordable to all sections of society. 

    Updated: Dec 2, 2022 19:15 IST
    New Secretary of Department of School Education: IAS Shri Sanjay Kumar has been elected as the Secretary of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Government of India on December 1, 2022, in Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi. A meeting was organized with senior officials by Shri Kumar in conformity with his undertaking as the new secretary. 

    As per the official reports posted by the Press Information Bureau, Government of India, Shri Kumar discussed the functioning of the department, autonomous bodies, and various schemes related to school education.

    About Sanjay Kumar

    In the official meeting held on Sanjay Kumar’s charge as Secretary of DSEL, a discussion of vital importance was made on the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In addition to this, the capacity-building programme for teachers, the development of infrastructure in schools, and the upcoming Prime minister’s interaction programme “Pariksha pe Charcha” were also the key concerns of discussion in the meeting. 

    Shri Sanjay Kumar further told that he looks forward to making a remarkable contribution to the sector of education and literacy by providing qualitative, affordable, and accessible education to each and every student of the country. 

