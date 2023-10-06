MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh will release the seat allotment result for the MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-up round counselling today: October 6, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling can check and download their results through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates can report to the allocated colleges or institutes between October 7 and 10, 2023 (till 6 pm). Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the DME Madhya Pradesh to get the latest updates.

MP NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Important Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events Dates Mop up round seat allotment result October 6, 2023 Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute October 7 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round allotment result online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round seat allotment result can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the seat allocation status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the seat allotment pdf

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations To Start From October 12, Know How To Register Here

