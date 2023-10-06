MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Allotment Result Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023:  DME, Madhya Pradesh will release the seat allocation list for the MP NEET PG counselling mop-up round today: October 6, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the result through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 6, 2023 16:19 IST
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education Madhya Pradesh will release the seat allotment result for the MP NEET PG 2023 Mop-up round counselling today: October 6, 2023. Once released, medical aspirants who have participated in the counselling can check and download their results through the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, shortlisted candidates can report to the allocated colleges or institutes between October 7 and 10, 2023 (till 6 pm). Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of the DME Madhya Pradesh to get the latest updates.

MP NEET PG 2023 Seat Allotment Result - Direct Link (Available Soon)

MP NEET PG 2023 Mop up Round Important Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Mop up round seat allotment result

October 6, 2023

Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute

October 7 to 10, 2023 (till 6 pm)

Check the official schedule here

How to download the MP NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round allotment result online?

The Madhya Pradesh NEET PG counselling 2023 mop up round seat allotment result can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to check and download the seat allocation status online.

Step 1: Visit the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the MP NEET PG 2023 mop up round seat allotment result available on the homepage 

Step 3: After this, click on the seat allotment pdf

Step 4: Download it for future reference

Also Read: AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registrations To Start From October 12, Know How To Register Here
