MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Revised Schedule out on dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has published the revised NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule. Candidates willing to participate in the seat allotment process can check out the new dates on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. They can also check out the schedule here.

According to the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will publish the vacancy chart & eligible candidates list for the second round on August 31, 2023. The fresh choice filling & choice locking can be done between September 1 and 3, 2023. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment results will be out on September 6, 2023.

The official notice reads, “Fresh choice filling is must. Candidates who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice filling will not be considered for allotment and shall remain admitted in previous medical/Dental college. Choice filling and locking of first round will be considered null and void.”

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule (Revised)

Check out the modified schedule for round 2 below:

Events Dates Publication of vacancy chart and eligible candidates list August 31, 2023 Fresh choice filling and locking September 1 to 3, 2023 Round 2 MP NEET PG allotment list September 6, 2023 Reporting September 7 to 11, 2023 Willingness of upgradation September 7 to 11, 2023 Online resignation/cancellation September 7 to 11, 2023

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule- CLICK HERE

Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023

Check out the list of a few important files below:

Internship certificate

NEET PG 2023 Scorecard

NEET PG 2023 admit card

Passport size photograph

Scanned Signature

Domicile certificate (if applicable)

Caste certificate (if applicable)

PwD certificate (if applicable)

