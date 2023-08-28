MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Revised Schedule out on dme.mponline.gov.in

MP NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Department of Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh has published the revised NEET PG round 2 counselling schedule. Candidates willing to participate in the seat allotment process can check out the new dates on the official website: dme.mponline.gov.in. They can also check out the schedule here.
According to the MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 schedule, the authorities will publish the vacancy chart & eligible candidates list for the second round on August 31, 2023. The fresh choice filling & choice locking can be done between September 1 and 3, 2023. MP NEET 2023 seat allotment results will be out on September 6, 2023.
The official notice reads, “Fresh choice filling is must. Candidates who opted for upgradation and do not exercise fresh choice filling will not be considered for allotment and shall remain admitted in previous medical/Dental college. Choice filling and locking of first round will be considered null and void.”
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Schedule (Revised)
Check out the modified schedule for round 2 below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Publication of vacancy chart and eligible candidates list
|
August 31, 2023
|
Fresh choice filling and locking
|
September 1 to 3, 2023
|
Round 2 MP NEET PG allotment list
|
September 6, 2023
|
Reporting
|
September 7 to 11, 2023
|
Willingness of upgradation
|
September 7 to 11, 2023
|
Online resignation/cancellation
|
September 7 to 11, 2023
MP NEET PG Counselling 2023 Revised Schedule- CLICK HERE
Documents Required for MP NEET PG Counselling 2023
Check out the list of a few important files below:
- Internship certificate
- NEET PG 2023 Scorecard
- NEET PG 2023 admit card
- Passport size photograph
- Scanned Signature
- Domicile certificate (if applicable)
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
