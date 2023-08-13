MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out for Round 2, Check dates here

MP NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Department of Medical Education (DME), Madhya Pradesh has issued the schedule for MP National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 counselling for round 2 in online mode. The counselling committee will release the vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates for the second round on August 22, 2023. Candidates can check and download the MP NEET UG 2nd round counselling schedule from the official website - dme.mponline.gov.in.

As per the schedule, those candidates who are wishing to participate in the second round including admitted candidates of the first round who have opted for up-gradation make and lock their choices between August 22 and 24, 2023 (till midnight). The seat allotment result for MP NEET UG 2nd round counselling 2023 will be announced on August 28, 2023.

Madhya Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the MP MBBS and BDS course counselling for the academic year 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Publication of vacancy chart and list of eligible candidates for round 2 August 22, 2023 Fresh choice filling and locking August 22 to 24, 2023 (till 12 am) Allotment result of second round August 28, 2023 Reporting at the medical/dental colleges August 28 to Sept 9, 2023 (till 6 pm) Willingness for seat upgradation for MOP-UP round by admitted candidates August 29 to Sept 9, 2-23 (till midnight)

MP NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates are informed that the seat-leaving bond will be applicable if a candidate wishes to resign. The resignation will be at admitted college level. Moreover, the choice filling and locking done in the first round will be considered null and void.

