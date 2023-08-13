UP schools open today to implement Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, special mid-day meals arranged

  1. Home
Har Ghar Tiranga: UP schools have been open today on Sunday to implement the Meri Mati Mera Desh and Har Ghar Triranga programmes. As per the orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students. Check govt directive here

Updated: Aug 13, 2023 12:20 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga:  All Uttar Pradesh primary and secondary schools have been opened today for the implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati, Mera Desh programmes under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. This is the first time that UP schools will remain open on a Sunday as per the state government's directives. 

As per the government orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students. The UP government has fixed the date-wise outline of the two programmes in schools. According to it, poetry recitation will be organised for students in all schools on August 13, 2023. 

Department of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh Tweet 

The officials tweeted, “This Sunday will be special for children...Special mid-day meals will be arranged for children in schools on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in the series of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programs being organized in the state under the closing ceremony of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Yojana'.” Check tweet below: 

Special Mid-Day Meals to be provided today 

As today is a public holiday, the government has given instructions to ensure special mid-day meal arrangements for all the children of the schools. The director general of school education, and director, Mid-Day Meal Authority, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued an order in this regard. In the order issued to all basic education officers, it has been said that as a part of the closing ceremony of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, programmes under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign are to be organised in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and local urban bodies from August 9 to 15 in compliance with the guidelines.

PM-POSHAN Abhiyaan

National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in School has been renamed as PM Poshan Shati Nirman Scheme. The minister of women and child development Smriti Zubin Irani told the Lok Sabha on August 11 that the highest number of 2,11,05,303 beneficiaries under the POSHAN Abhiyaan have been registered from Uttar Pradesh. The scheme was introduced to improve the nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls. 

