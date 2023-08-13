UP schools open today to implement Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, special mid-day meals arranged

Har Ghar Tiranga: All Uttar Pradesh primary and secondary schools have been opened today for the implementation of Har Ghar Tiranga and Meri Maati, Mera Desh programmes under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. This is the first time that UP schools will remain open on a Sunday as per the state government's directives.

As per the government orders, special mid-day meals will also be provided to all students. The UP government has fixed the date-wise outline of the two programmes in schools. According to it, poetry recitation will be organised for students in all schools on August 13, 2023.

Department of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh Tweet

The officials tweeted, “This Sunday will be special for children...Special mid-day meals will be arranged for children in schools on Sunday, August 13, 2023, in the series of 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' programs being organized in the state under the closing ceremony of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Yojana'.” Check tweet below:

बच्चों के लिए विशिष्ट होगा यह रविवार…

'आज़ादी का अमृत महोत्सव योजना'' के समापन समारोह के अंतर्गत प्रदेश में आयोजित किए जा रहे 'मेरी माटी मेरा देश' कार्यक्रमों की श्रृंखला में 13 अगस्त 2023, रविवार को विद्यालयों में बच्चों के लिए विशेष मिड-डे मील की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।… pic.twitter.com/NoLFs0Y4ey — Department Of Basic Education Uttar Pradesh (@basicshiksha_up) August 12, 2023

Special Mid-Day Meals to be provided today

As today is a public holiday, the government has given instructions to ensure special mid-day meal arrangements for all the children of the schools. The director general of school education, and director, Mid-Day Meal Authority, Vijay Kiran Anand has issued an order in this regard. In the order issued to all basic education officers, it has been said that as a part of the closing ceremony of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”, programmes under the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ campaign are to be organised in all gram panchayats, nagar panchayats and local urban bodies from August 9 to 15 in compliance with the guidelines.

PM-POSHAN Abhiyaan

National Programme for Mid-Day Meal in School has been renamed as PM Poshan Shati Nirman Scheme. The minister of women and child development Smriti Zubin Irani told the Lok Sabha on August 11 that the highest number of 2,11,05,303 beneficiaries under the POSHAN Abhiyaan have been registered from Uttar Pradesh. The scheme was introduced to improve the nutritional status of children from 0-6 years, adolescent girls.

