Mumbai University Admission 2022: MU Releases 3rd Merit List, Know Where To Check

Mumbai University Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Mumbai University’s affiliated colleges such as KC College, M.L Dahanukar College and HR College have released the Mumbai University 3rd merit list and cut off for UG programmes today. The colleges affiliated to MU like Thakur College, Jai Hind College, Tolani College, Bhavan’s College and B.K. Birla College will soon be releasing the Mumbai University 3rd merit list and cut off for UG programmes.

The MU third merit list is now available on the Mumbai University official website - mu.ac.in. Students can check the list of all the colleges on the MU website as well as on the individual websites of the colleges. The MU third merit list is now available for all the courses for the first-year admissions ranging from FYBA, FYBSc and others.

The third merit list of Mumbai University has been released based on the available seats after the first and second rounds of counselling. As part of preparing the Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2022, marks from candidates' qualifying exams are also considered. It should be noted that Mumbai University cut off marks may vary depending upon the programmes and candidates’ categories.

As per the recent updates, Wilson College, KC College, S.M Shetty College, B.K. Birla College, Burhani College, R.D. National College, ML Dahanukar College and HR College have released the third merit list. However, Jai Hind college, St.Andrews, Thakur College, and Bhavans are yet to release the merit list and will soon do it on their individual websites.

What After the Release of Mumbai University 3rd Merit List 2022?

The Mumbai University's third merit list will mention the names of candidates who have been shortlisted to appear for the counselling. All those candidates who have been shortlisted in the third merit list of Mumbai University will get their documents verified.

The document verification and fee payment process under the Mumbai University 3rd merit list 2022 will be conducted between 14th to 16th July. They will have to complete the online verification and pay the online fee along with the declaration form or undertaking.

Documents Required For Admission in Mumbai University Under 3rd Merit List

All the selected candidates will have to get the following documents verified - class 12th leaving certificate, Class 10 and 12 mark sheet, character certificate, transfer certificate, caste certificate and one valid ID proof. To be considered for admission, candidates will have to pay the application fee before the fee submission deadline.

