Maharashtra Schools, Colleges Closed in Rain-affected areas as IMD issues Orange, Red Alert in 11 Districts

Maharashtra Rain Alert: Amid heavy downpour and Rain Alerts issued for major parts of Maharashtra, the state government and local administration has sprung into action to implement precautionary measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and red alerts in 11 districts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Pune and other 8 Districts. In light of the heavy downpour expected on 14th July, Schools and Colleges have been closed in several districts. Apart from Maharashtra, the coastal regions of Gujarat including Navsari district is also expected to face heavy to very heavy rain the next 24 hours and therefore schools have ordered to remain closed here as well.

IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Satara, Amravati and Thane tomorrow. Palghar, Nashik and Pune have meanwhile been issued a red alert for tomorrow's forecast. pic.twitter.com/KeaAX20dPq — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2022

11 Districts Impacted due to Heavy Rain

According to the details shared by IMD, in total 11 districts of Maharashtra are likely to be impacted by the heavy downpour predicted on 14th July 2022 - Thursday. IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Raigad, Amravati, Satara, Sindhudurg, and Thane. On similar lines, a Red Alert has been issued for Nashik, Pune and Palghar districts. In the light of the incessant rain lashing major parts of the state, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde has ordered officials to keep emergency services ready to make sure “no untoward incident occurs”.

Schools Closed in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Other Rain-Affected Areas

Amid heavy rain lashing part of Maharashtra, the local administration at several places have ordered closure of educational institutions to ensure safety of the students. All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighboring Pimpri Chinchwad area have been asked to remain closed, with an official holiday being declared by the PMC - Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), respectively. On similar lines, All schools in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district have also been closed down until 16th July due to heavy rain alert. Earlier, Gadchiroli’s District Collector Sanjay Meena had ordered closure of schools from 10th to 13th July, which has now been extended by 3 more days. Gujarat’s Navsari distrcit was also asked to shut schools due to rain causing a flood like situation in the area.

