Nagpur University Semester Exam 2022: Exam Pattern Released for Offline Exams, Get Details Here

Nagpur University Semester Exam 2022: As per the recent updates, Nagpur University (NU) will conduct the Nagpur University semester exam 2022 from 8th June onwards in offline mode. Going according to media reports, NU officials have stated that the offline exams will be held in Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format. For the Nagpur University semester exam, the officials have also released the exam pattern. Nagpur University decided to conduct offline exams after the majority of vice chancellors of Maharashtra's state universities decided to hold exams in offline mode.

Nagpur University Semester Exam Pattern 2022

Going as per media reports, the in NU semester exams 2022, students will be given a total duration of 1 hour and 30 minutes to attempt the exams. A total of 50 questions will be given, out of which students have to attempt only 40 questions. The officials have further stated the exam centres will be the respective colleges of the students. It is also expected that, the authorities might release a question bank for the students. Information regarding the question bank has not been shared. It is likely that they will be made accessible to students online.

Demand for Online Exams

Many state university students from Maharashtra, including Nagpur University, have been demanding online exams for all colleges for the past few months. Apart from this, the rise in COVID cases, also delay in admissions for PG courses and other courses. Maharashtra Universities and colleges had been dealing with constant demands from students for having online or hybrid mode exams.

Maharashtra State Universities to Conduct Offline Exams

In Maharashtra, all state Universities are all set to conduct offline exams. The Maharashtra Technical and Higher Education Minister Uday Samant has shared that all these offline summer exams will not be held in May, but from 1st June 2022. Maharashtra government has made this announcement of offline exams after consulting with Vice-Chancellors of several universities of the state. Maharashtra Universities are expected to end these exams by 15th July 2022. Further, students will be expected to write proper theory answers in the upcoming summer exams.

