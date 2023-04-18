NATA 2023 Admit Card to Release Today at nata.in, Check Steps to Download Here

NATA Admit Card 2023: The Council of Architecture will issue the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) admit card for test 1 today, April 18, 2023, in online mode. After the release of the admit cards, those candidates who are appearing for the NATA exams will be able to download their respective hall tickets through the official website i.e. nata.in

According to the official exam schedule, the NATA first test exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on April 21. It is advisable for the candidates to download the hall tickets before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

NATA 2023 Test 1 Schedule

Candidates appearing for the NATA exam to get admission into various Architecture courses across the country can check the important dates related to the first test examination in the table mentioned below.

Events Dates NATA Admit Card 2023 for Test 1 April 18, 2023 onwards NATA Exam 2023 April 21, 2023 Announcement of NATA 2023 result for Test 1 April 30, 2023

Steps to Download the NATA Admit Card 2023 for Test 1

Candidates appearing for the NATA examinations 2023 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Go to the official website of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture i.e. nata.in

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate login portal and then fill out the required credentials as mentioned

Step 3: After this, click on the NATA hall ticket 2023 direct link available

Step 4: The NATA admit card 2023 for test 1 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit card and take a few printouts for further reference

NATA 2023 Exam Details

The examination authority will conduct the NATA exam 2023 in two shifts i.e. morning and evening shifts. The morning shift exam will start from 10 am to 1 pm and the evening session exam will be held between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Candidates will have 3 hours of time duration per session to complete the exam.

