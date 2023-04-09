NATA 2023 Application Correction Window Opens, Make Changes at nata.in

NATA 2023: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has opened the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) application correction window for Phase 1. All the registered candidates can make the necessary changes by April 10, 2023. They must edit all details carefully as the facility of correction will be provided only once. No extra fee will be charged to make changes during NATA application correction facility. However, candidates have to pay an extra fee when making changes in their category or the number of papers opting for.

NATA Application Correction Window 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2023 Dates

Candidates must be aware of the phase 1 dates so that they do not miss any important events. They can go through the table to check important dates of NATA 2023:

Events Dates Last date to submit the application April 10, 2023 Last date to make corrections April 10, 2023 Release of admit card for phase 1 April 18, 2023 NATA phase 1 April 21, 2023

How to make corrections in the NATA 2023 Application Form?

To make necessary corrections in the online form, candidates have to visit the official website. They can make changes in phase 1 form till the specified date in table above. Check below the steps to edit the NATA application form:

Step 1: Go to the official website - nata.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA registration.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials - email ID, password and security code.

Step 5: Now, make the necessary corrections.

Step 6: After making changes, preview and submit form.

NATA Exam 2023

The Council of Architecture (COA) will conduct NATA phase 1 exam on April 21, 2023. The admit card for the examination will be released on April 18 on the official website. The entrance exam is held for admission to five-year B.Arch and B.Planning programmes. Candidates have to answer 125 questions in 180 minutes. Qualifying marks for the exam is 70 out of 200 marks.

