NATA Registration 2023 Last Date Today for Test 1, Get Direct Link Here

NATA Registration 2023 for test 1 will be closed today i.e. April 10, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply by today only. Check out the registration and exam dates here

jagran josh
Updated: Apr 10, 2023 12:08 IST
NATA Registration 2023 Last Date: As per the official schedule, the Council of Architecture will close the registrations for the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) today i.e. April 10, 2023. Candidates who wish to appear in the first test must register on the official website i.e. nata.in. Candidates need to indicate their preference for the session & city of examination during registration.

The authorities will conduct the first NATA exam on April 21, 2023, in two sessions. According to the schedule, the 1st session will be held between 10.00 am and 1.00 pm. Whereas, the 2nd session will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates can check out the entire schedule here.

NATA Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

NATA 2023 Schedule

Particulars

Registration Dates

Exam Dates

NATA first exam

10 April 2023 (Closes Today)

April 21, 2023

Session 1

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

NATA second exam

April 11 to May 13, 2023

May 28, 2023

Session 1

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

Session 2

2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

NATA third exam 

April 11 to June 24, 2023

July 9, 2023

Session 1

10.00 am to 1.00 pm

Session 2

2.30 pm – 5.30 pm

Who can Apply for NATA 2023?

Candidates must note that they are required to meet the eligibility criteria to be able to apply for the test. Check out NATA Eligibility Criteria 2023 here-

  • Candidates who have completed their 10 + 2 examinations with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or 10+ 3 Diploma with Mathematics as the subject of study can appear for NATA.
  • Those appearing for the 10+2 examination with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as subjects of study or the 10+3 Diploma with Mathematics in the current year may also provisionally appear for NATA.

How to Apply for NATA 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the first NATA exam till today i.e. April 10, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to apply on the official website

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. nata.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NATA registration tab

Step 3: Complete the NATA 2023 registration process

Step 4: Now, log in with asked details

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 6: Submit the application form 

Step 7: Print a hard copy for future reference

