NATA Result 2022 Declared for Phase 2 at nata.in, Check Phase 3 Dates Here

NATA 2022: The Council of Architecture (CoA) has released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) in online mode. The authorities have declared the result for the NATA phase 2 at nata.in. Candidates can check their results by using their email ID and password in the login window. The NATA result has been released for nearly 7 thousand students who appeared for the Phase 2 exam. Candidates are allowed to appear for up to 3 NATA tests.

Out of total of 8803 candidates registered for the Test, 7219 candidates appeared in the 1st shift and out of 7831 candidates, 6609 candidates appeared in the 2nd shift. Thus, out of total of 16634 registered candidates, 13828 candidates appeared in the exam. NATA 2022 Phase 2 was conducted on 7th July 2022. The examination consisted of 125 questions for 200 marks.

How To Check NATA Result 2022 for Phase 2?

The authorities have released the result of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture in online mode. Candidates will have to visit the official website to check the result. Go through the steps to check the result of NATA -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of NATA - nata.in.

Step 2 - Click on the NATA result link for phase 2.

Step 3 - Enter the email ID and password for NATA 2022.

Step 4 - Click on the submit button.

Step 5 - The NATA result/scorecard will appear on the screen.

In the result of NATA, candidates will be able to check their scores, details regarding qualifying cutoff, subject-wise minimum marks and more details through the NATA result.

How To Get NATA 2022 Answer Script?

A candidate can opt to view their NATA answer script on payment of Rs 3000 for each test written. For this process, the candidate will have to fill in an online form and make an online payment within three days of the NATA 2022 result publication. No requests will be entertained further to this.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) 2022

Students will also have the option to appear for the third session of the NATA 2022 Exam. COA will be conducting the NATA Phase 3 test on 7th August 2022. The last date to register for the NATA is 24th July 2022 on the official website. Candidates who will qualify in the NATA 2022 exam can now apply for undergraduate admissions for 5-year architecture, and B.Arch courses in various colleges which recognise NATA scores.