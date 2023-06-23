NVS Class 11 LEST Registration 2023 Extended for Manipur Candidates, Apply Here

NVS Class 11 LEST Registration 2023: The Navodya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has extended the Class 11 Lateral Entry Selection Test (LEST) registrations for Manipur state. The decision has been taken due to administrative reasons. Eligible candidates can now apply till July 20, 2023, on the official website: navodaya.gov.in. They must check out the eligibility criteria before applying for the test.

The official statement of NVS reads, “The period for submission of online application form only for the candidates of State of Manipur is further extended up to 20.07.2023 (Thursday) due to administrative reasons.” The candidate who studied class X in 2022 (January to December Session) / 2022-23(April-2022 to March-2023 Session) only are eligible to apply for class-XI Lateral Entry Selection Test

NVS Class 11 LEST Registration 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register for the selection test is given below:

Navodya Vidyalaya Admission Form Click Here

Who is Eligible for NVS Class 11 LEST Registration 2023?

Check out the eligibility requirements before filling out the application form:

The date of birth of the candidate is to be between 1st June 2006 to 31st July 2008 (both days inclusive). It is applicable to all categories including SC/ST.

The candidate must have studied Class X from a Govt./ Govt. recognized school (affiliated with CBSE or any other State Education Board/ other Govt. recognized Board) of the District where the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya is located during the academic session 2022-23 (April 2022 to March 2023 session) / 2022 (January to December 2022 session).

Only Indian Nationals, who studied Class-X in India are eligible to apply.

How to Apply for Navodya Vidyalaya Class 11 Admission?

Eligible candidates can apply for the test by following the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: Click on NVS Class 11 LEST registration 2023 link

Step 3: Fill in the required details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 5: Submit the application form and take a printout

