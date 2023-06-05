NCERT to Launch New Textbooks for Academic Year 2024-25, Get Details Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

NCERT Textbooks Revised: The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) will develop new textbooks in line with the National Education Policy, NEP 2020. These will be introduced from the academic year 2024-25. Students will experience new books after a gap of over two decades.

NCERT textbooks underwent a process of rationalisation in the years 2021–2022. Given the importance of students' health during and after the COVID-19 epidemic, this required action was made to reduce the amount of content being covered in class. The goal was to develop a curriculum that is easier to manage and supportive of students' mental health.

NCERT on its official Twitter handle asserted, "The rationalisation of NCERT textbooks done in 2021-22 was a need-based exercise aimed at reducing the content load, keeping in view the students mental health during the COVID pandemic and its aftermath".

"The rationalised textbooks are part of this transitional phase, i.e. this academic year 2023-24 only, as NCERT is engaged in the process of finalising the National Curricular Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) based on NEP 2020. This will be followed by the development of a new set of textbooks which will be used from the next academic year. So, this should be very clear that these books are not for a long time", it further added.

NCERT Removes Periodic Table from Class 9

Also, NCERT has recently removed the periodic table from the class 9th textbook. The very decision has divided the population into proponents and opponents. Some have criticized the decision while some have provided references to the new books pointing out that the table has been shifted to the Class 11 syllabus.

There are diverse opinions on this decision and the evaluation of the revised curriculum and syllabus would provide a clear picture of the modifications done.

