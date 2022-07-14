NCHM JEE Counselling Result 2022 (OUT): Round 1 Seat Allotment Released at nchmcounselling.nic.in

NCHM JEE Counselling Result 2022 Declared: As per the latest update, the NCHM JEE Counselling Result 2022 for the hotel management domain has been declared today - 14th July 2022. The National Council for Hotel Management & Catering Technology (NCHMCT) has released the NCHM Seat Allotment Result 2022 for the Round 1 of the counselling process. Currently, the council has released NCHM Counselling Results 2022 for BSc and MSc in Hotel Management. Candidates who have qualified in NCHM JEE 2022 Exam held earlier and participated in the counselling process, can now check their selection status online by logging onto the portal - nchmcounselling.nic.in. To simplify the process, a direct link to check NCHM Counselling Result 2022 is placed below:

Check NCHM Counselling Result 2022 (BSc in Hotel Management) - Direct Link (Available Now)

Check NCHM Counselling Result 2022 (MSc in Hotel Management) - Direct Link (Available Now)

NCHM Counselling 2022 - Important Dates

As per the details shared by the counselling authority, with the 1st Round Results for NCHM Counselling 2022 declared, the next step in the admission cycle would be registration process for the 2nd round. The exam authority will start accepting registrations for NCHM JEE 2022 2nd Round Counselling from 21st to 23rd and the selection results will be declared by 25th July 2022. The complete schedule can be found below:

Events Dates Online registration for first round of counselling 9th to 13th July 2022 Choice locking for first round 12th to 13th July 2022 NCHM JEE round 1 seat allotment result 14th July 2022 Online registration and choice locking for round 2 of counselling 21st to 23rd July 2022 Round 2 of seat allotment result 25th July 2022 Fresh registration and choice filling for round 3 of counselling 1st to 4th August 2022 Round 3 seat allotment result 5th August 2022 Final round of counselling registration 10th to 12th August 2022 Final round seat allotment result 13th August 2022.

NCHM Seat Allotment Result 2022 - Freeze or Float Policy

With the NCHM Round 1 Result 2022 declared today, candidates who have been offered seats will have the option to either freeze their seats or float the same. Candidates who accept the allotted seat at the time of allotment will be sent the provisional allotment letter on their registered email id. Any request for transferring or migrating the allotted seat in any institute will not be entertained by the NCHMCT.

