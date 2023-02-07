    NCHMCT JEE 2023: Application Forms Available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

    NTA is inviting online applications for NCHMCT JEE 2023. The entrance exam is conducted for all those aspirants who desire to pursue Hotel Management Programme from various affiliating colleges. Students who are interested in applying can go through the official website and submit application forms. Check the direct link given in the article.

    Updated: Feb 7, 2023 16:22 IST
    NTA Releases Application Forms for NCHMCT JEE 2023
    NCHMCT JEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online admission process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) for the present academic session 2023. Interested candidates can submit registration forms online on the official website. 

    As per the information, the applications commenced on February 2, 2023, and the last date for submitting applications will be up to 5 pm on April 27, 2023. The NCHM 2023 JEE exam will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at several Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).

    Moreover, the NCHM entrance exam is scheduled for May 14, 2023 (Sunday). The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours, as stated by the National Testing Agency. 

    NCHMCT JEE 2023 - Register Here

    Steps to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023 

    Aspirants can follow these few easy steps in order to register successfully for the NCHMCT entrance test for the academic year 2023. 

    Step 1 - Open the website link - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

    Step 2 - Click on the “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)” link provided on the homepage

    Step 3 - Enter the application form number and password, in case of fresh registration, click on the new registration link

    Step 4 - Fill out the information required in the application form

    Step 5 - Upload signature, photograph and all other documents asked by the website

    Step 6 - Submit the NCHMCT JEE 2023 application fee

    Step 7 - Take the printout and retain it for future use

    NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Fee

    Candidate’s Category

    Fee Amount (in Rs.)

    General/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List

    1000

    Gen-EWS

    700

    SC/ST/PwD

    450

    Third Gender

    450

    NCHM JEE 2023 is an Entrance Exam held for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across India for 2023-24 Academic Session. Also, many Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) offer this hotel management course. 

