NCHMCT JEE 2023: Application Forms Available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NCHMCT JEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online admission process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) for the present academic session 2023. Interested candidates can submit registration forms online on the official website.

As per the information, the applications commenced on February 2, 2023, and the last date for submitting applications will be up to 5 pm on April 27, 2023. The NCHM 2023 JEE exam will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at several Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).

Moreover, the NCHM entrance exam is scheduled for May 14, 2023 (Sunday). The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours, as stated by the National Testing Agency.

NCHMCT JEE 2023 - Register Here

Steps to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023

Aspirants can follow these few easy steps in order to register successfully for the NCHMCT entrance test for the academic year 2023.

Step 1 - Open the website link - nchmjee.nta.nic.in

Step 2 - Click on the “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)” link provided on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter the application form number and password, in case of fresh registration, click on the new registration link

Step 4 - Fill out the information required in the application form

Step 5 - Upload signature, photograph and all other documents asked by the website

Step 6 - Submit the NCHMCT JEE 2023 application fee

Step 7 - Take the printout and retain it for future use

NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Fee

Candidate’s Category Fee Amount (in Rs.) General/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List 1000 Gen-EWS 700 SC/ST/PwD 450 Third Gender 450

NCHM JEE 2023 is an Entrance Exam held for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across India for 2023-24 Academic Session. Also, many Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) offer this hotel management course.

