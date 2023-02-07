NCHMCT JEE 2023: Application Forms Available at nchmjee.nta.nic.in, Check Details Here

NCHMCT JEE 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the online admission process for the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) for the present academic session 2023. Interested candidates can submit registration forms online on the official website.
As per the information, the applications commenced on February 2, 2023, and the last date for submitting applications will be up to 5 pm on April 27, 2023. The NCHM 2023 JEE exam will be conducted for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) Course at several Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM).
Moreover, the NCHM entrance exam is scheduled for May 14, 2023 (Sunday). The duration of the exam will be of 3 hours, as stated by the National Testing Agency.
Steps to Apply for NCHMCT JEE 2023
Aspirants can follow these few easy steps in order to register successfully for the NCHMCT entrance test for the academic year 2023.
Step 1 - Open the website link - nchmjee.nta.nic.in
Step 2 - Click on the “Application for NCHM JEE (2023)” link provided on the homepage
Step 3 - Enter the application form number and password, in case of fresh registration, click on the new registration link
Step 4 - Fill out the information required in the application form
Step 5 - Upload signature, photograph and all other documents asked by the website
Step 6 - Submit the NCHMCT JEE 2023 application fee
Step 7 - Take the printout and retain it for future use
NCHMCT JEE 2023 Application Form Fee
|
Candidate’s Category
|
Fee Amount (in Rs.)
|
General/ OBC-(NCL) as per Central List
|
1000
|
Gen-EWS
|
700
|
SC/ST/PwD
|
450
|
Third Gender
|
450
NCHM JEE 2023 is an Entrance Exam held for Admission to the B.Sc. Course in Hospitality and Hotel Administration (B.Sc. HHA) across India for 2023-24 Academic Session. Also, many Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) offer this hotel management course.
