    NEET 2022: Know Number of MBBS Seats through NEET, Check Complete State-Wise List Here

    NEET 2022 was conducted on 17th July 2022. As the admission procedure is underway, the centre has shared a list of NEET MBBS seats available in India. Check state-wise list of MBBS seats here. 

    Updated: Jul 23, 2022 12:31 IST
    NEET 2022 MBBS Seats
    NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on 17th July 2022. For admission to all seats in MBBS and BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH, the NEET UG exam is conducted in offline mode. The NEET seats 2022 include seats in medical, dental, Ayush, Veterinary, and related colleges. With this, the admission process is underway, candidates are waiting for NEET UG result 2022 and counselling. 
     
    Before all this, the Central Government has shared a list of MBBS seats available in India. As per reports, the total number of MBBS seats available in India is 91,927. Out of these, 48,012 seats are in government and 43.915 are in private medical colleges. Candidates can check the state-wise list here. 

    State-wise list of NEET 2022 MBBS Seats

    State or Union Territory

    Government Seats

    Private Seats

    Total Number of Seats

    Uttar Pradesh

    4,303

    4,750

    9,053

    Delhi

    1,247

    250

    1,497

    Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    100

    0

    100

    Andhra Pradesh

    2,485

    2,850

    5,335

    Arunachal Pradesh

    50

    0

    50

    Assam

    1,150

    0

    1,150

    Bihar

    1,515

    900

    2,415

    Chandigarh

    150

    0

    150

    Chhattisgarh

    965

    600

    1,565

    Dadra and Nagar Haveli

    150

    0

    150

    Goa

    180

    0

    180

    Gujarat

    3,700

    2,000

    5,700

    Haryana

    710

    950

    1,660

    Himachal Pradesh

    770

    150

    920

    Jammu and Kashmir

    1,047

    100

    1,147

    Jharkhand

    680

    250

    930

    Karnataka

    3,150

    6,995

    10,145

    Kerala

    1,555

    2,700

    4,255

    Madhya Pradesh

    2,180

    1,900

    4,080

    Maharashtra

    4,825

    5,070

    9,895

    Manipur

    225

    150

    375

    Meghalaya

    50

    0

    50

    Mizoram

    100

    0

    100

    Odisha

    1,375

    750

    2,125

    Puducherry

    380

    1,250

    1,630

    Punjab

    800

    950

    1,750

    Rajasthan

    3,055

    950

    4,005

    Sikkim

    0

    150

    150

    Tamil Nadu

    5,225

    5,500

    10,725

    Telangana

    1,840

    3,200

    5,040

    Tripura

    125

    100

    225

    Uttarakhand

    700

    450

    1,150

    West Bengal

    3,225

    1,000

    4,225

    Total

    48,012

    43,915

    91,927

    Tamil Nadu Has Highest Numbers of NEET MBBS Seats 2022 

    As per this list released, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of medical seats. A total of 10,725 seats are available in Tamil Nadu. This is followed by Karnataka with 10,145 seats. Maharashtra has a total of 9,895 MBBS seats, while Uttar Pradesh has a total of 9,053 seats.  

    NEET Result 2022 

    This year, as per reports, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2022. It is expected that NTA will soon release the preliminary answer key followed by the final answer key and then the NEET UG result 2022. 
    Once the result is declared, all the qualified candidates will be eligible for the NEET UG counselling that will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. During the counselling process, candidates will be placed in these 91,927 seats all across India. 

