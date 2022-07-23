NEET 2022: Know Number of MBBS Seats through NEET, Check Complete State-Wise List Here

NEET 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on 17th July 2022. For admission to all seats in MBBS and BDS, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH, the NEET UG exam is conducted in offline mode. The NEET seats 2022 include seats in medical, dental, Ayush, Veterinary, and related colleges. With this, the admission process is underway, candidates are waiting for NEET UG result 2022 and counselling.

Before all this, the Central Government has shared a list of MBBS seats available in India. As per reports, the total number of MBBS seats available in India is 91,927. Out of these, 48,012 seats are in government and 43.915 are in private medical colleges. Candidates can check the state-wise list here.

State-wise list of NEET 2022 MBBS Seats

State or Union Territory Government Seats Private Seats Total Number of Seats Uttar Pradesh 4,303 4,750 9,053 Delhi 1,247 250 1,497 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 100 0 100 Andhra Pradesh 2,485 2,850 5,335 Arunachal Pradesh 50 0 50 Assam 1,150 0 1,150 Bihar 1,515 900 2,415 Chandigarh 150 0 150 Chhattisgarh 965 600 1,565 Dadra and Nagar Haveli 150 0 150 Goa 180 0 180 Gujarat 3,700 2,000 5,700 Haryana 710 950 1,660 Himachal Pradesh 770 150 920 Jammu and Kashmir 1,047 100 1,147 Jharkhand 680 250 930 Karnataka 3,150 6,995 10,145 Kerala 1,555 2,700 4,255 Madhya Pradesh 2,180 1,900 4,080 Maharashtra 4,825 5,070 9,895 Manipur 225 150 375 Meghalaya 50 0 50 Mizoram 100 0 100 Odisha 1,375 750 2,125 Puducherry 380 1,250 1,630 Punjab 800 950 1,750 Rajasthan 3,055 950 4,005 Sikkim 0 150 150 Tamil Nadu 5,225 5,500 10,725 Telangana 1,840 3,200 5,040 Tripura 125 100 225 Uttarakhand 700 450 1,150 West Bengal 3,225 1,000 4,225 Total 48,012 43,915 91,927

Tamil Nadu Has Highest Numbers of NEET MBBS Seats 2022

As per this list released, Tamil Nadu has the highest number of medical seats. A total of 10,725 seats are available in Tamil Nadu. This is followed by Karnataka with 10,145 seats. Maharashtra has a total of 9,895 MBBS seats, while Uttar Pradesh has a total of 9,053 seats.

NEET Result 2022

This year, as per reports, over 18 lakh candidates appeared for NEET UG 2022. It is expected that NTA will soon release the preliminary answer key followed by the final answer key and then the NEET UG result 2022.

Once the result is declared, all the qualified candidates will be eligible for the NEET UG counselling that will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee. During the counselling process, candidates will be placed in these 91,927 seats all across India.

