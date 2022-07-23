NEET 2022: Know Number of MBBS Seats through NEET, Check Complete State-Wise List Here

State-wise list of NEET 2022 MBBS Seats
|
State or Union Territory
|
Government Seats
|
Private Seats
|
Total Number of Seats
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
4,303
|
4,750
|
9,053
|
Delhi
|
1,247
|
250
|
1,497
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
100
|
0
|
100
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
2,485
|
2,850
|
5,335
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
50
|
0
|
50
|
Assam
|
1,150
|
0
|
1,150
|
Bihar
|
1,515
|
900
|
2,415
|
Chandigarh
|
150
|
0
|
150
|
Chhattisgarh
|
965
|
600
|
1,565
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli
|
150
|
0
|
150
|
Goa
|
180
|
0
|
180
|
Gujarat
|
3,700
|
2,000
|
5,700
|
Haryana
|
710
|
950
|
1,660
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
770
|
150
|
920
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
1,047
|
100
|
1,147
|
Jharkhand
|
680
|
250
|
930
|
Karnataka
|
3,150
|
6,995
|
10,145
|
Kerala
|
1,555
|
2,700
|
4,255
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
2,180
|
1,900
|
4,080
|
Maharashtra
|
4,825
|
5,070
|
9,895
|
Manipur
|
225
|
150
|
375
|
Meghalaya
|
50
|
0
|
50
|
Mizoram
|
100
|
0
|
100
|
Odisha
|
1,375
|
750
|
2,125
|
Puducherry
|
380
|
1,250
|
1,630
|
Punjab
|
800
|
950
|
1,750
|
Rajasthan
|
3,055
|
950
|
4,005
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
150
|
150
|
Tamil Nadu
|
5,225
|
5,500
|
10,725
|
Telangana
|
1,840
|
3,200
|
5,040
|
Tripura
|
125
|
100
|
225
|
Uttarakhand
|
700
|
450
|
1,150
|
West Bengal
|
3,225
|
1,000
|
4,225
|
Total
|
48,012
|
43,915
|
91,927
Tamil Nadu Has Highest Numbers of NEET MBBS Seats 2022
NEET Result 2022
