NEET 2023 final answer key releases at neet.nta.nic.in, aspirants allege error in result

NEET 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) has uploaded the final answer key of NEET UG online. Candidates can download the NEET final answer key pdf at the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. They do not have to use their login credentials to download the answer key as it has been released in the form of pdf. The NEET final answer key 2023 was released after the subject experts reviewed the challenges raised against the provisional answer key.

Earlier, NTA announced the result of NEET. As per the statistics released, a total of 20,87,462 candidates have applied, out of which 20,38,596 appeared at various exam centres across the country. Of these, a total of 11,45,976 were declared qualified for admission to medical courses.

After the announcement of NEET result, several candidates have claimed discrepancies in the OMR sheet and result tabulation. They have shared OMR sheets on social media platforms including Twitter and demanded the NTA to clarify.

Final NEET Answer Key 2023

Candidates can find below the pdf of final answer key to download:

NEET Final Answer Key Download Here

How to download NEET Final Answer Key 2023?

The final answer key has been released and it is available on the official website. Candidates can go through the steps to know how to download the NEET answer key:

Step 1: Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on final answer key of NEET

Step 3: A new page with answer ky pdf will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET final answer key and save it for future reference

NEET Result 2023 and OMR Discrepancies

The NTA NEET UG result 2023 was announced on June 13. Around 11 lakh candidates had been declared qualified. However, many of them claimed that the total marks secured as per the OMR sheet are much more than the total marks mentioned in the NEET scorecard.

As per reports, the reasons for the discrepancies in the final result can be a change in several answers in the NEET final answer key. However, now that, the NEET final answer key has been released, it is expected that, the doubts of the candidates may get clarified. Check below tweet of one of the NEET aspirants:

As per OMR uploaded on official website of NTA marks of @kamalgarg1679 son are supposed to be 658/720. But in the result card it’s showing 464/720.

As per OMR uploaded on official website of NTA marks of @kamalgarg1679 son are supposed to be 658/720. But in the result card it's showing 464/720.

Attaching screenshot of OMR.@DG_NTA pls cross check and give clarification.#NEETresult2023 #NEETUG2023 #NEET #neet2023 #NEETExam pic.twitter.com/h4vhc3Ioih — Dr Vivek pandey (@Vivekpandey21) June 14, 2023

