NEET 2023: NTA Announces Exam Dates, Registrations to commence soon, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Exam Schedule: The National Testing Agency has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023) Examination Schedule. As per the dates announced, the NEET UG 2023 Exams will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates who are preparing for the NEET UG 2023 Entrance Examinations can visit the official website of NTA to check the complete schedule.

The National Testing Agency has released the exam dates for all the entrance exams such as JEE Main, ICAR AIEEA, NEET, and CUET 2023. While the registrations for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Exams have commenced, the registrations for the NEET UG 2023 Exams will be released soon. Medical aspirants preparing themselves to appear for the NEET UG 2023 Examinations can visit the official website of the National Testing Agency to check the schedule and related details.

NEET examinations are conducted annually for admissions to the Medical, Dental, AYUSH, BVSc, and AH courses offered in the respective colleges across the country. Those who qualify the NEET UG Examinations will be eligible for the All India Quota and State Quota Counselling.

NEET UG 2023 Schedule - Click Here

NEET UG 2023 Registration Process

The link for candidates to complete the NEET UG 2023 Registrations will be available on the official website of NEET. Candidates eligible to apply for the NEET UG 2023 Registrations can first visit the official website and complete the registration process.

After completing the NEET UG 2023 Registrations, candidates will be able to complete the NEET UG 2023 Online Application form and submit the NEET UG 2023 Application fee. Candidates also need to note that uploading the relevant documents in the NEET UG 2023 application form is mandatory. The list of documents to be uploaded will also be mentioned along with the detailed application instructions from the NTA.

Also Read: CUET 2023: Exam Schedule Released at nta.ac.in, Check Datesheet Here