NEET 2023 Registration: Will UG Application Form Release Today, Check Updates Here

NEET 2023 Registration Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) has updated the website of NEET UG today. The officials have cleared the website and updated the NEET UG 2023 exam date. With this, it can be expected that the registration window for NEET 2023 will be released anytime soon now. They can complete their NEET UG registration at neet.nta.nic.in. The complete details and dates of NEET will be released soon. Check image of the official website below -

Updated as on March 6, 2023

NEET 2023 Registration: Till now, National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the NEET UG registration form 2023. Candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of NEET 2023 registration form, however, there has been no official update regarding the same. As per some, media reports, it is expected that NTA NEET registration 2023 will commence from today. Once released, they can fill up NEET UG application form 2023 in online mode at neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who have passed or are appearing in class 12 or an equivalent exam are eligible for NEET UG 2023. They must have also taken Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Biotechnology, and English subjects in class 12 to be eligible for NEET registration. There is no upper age limit to register, however, they must have completed 17 years.

NEET Registration 2023 Updates

Earlier, as per media updates, NEET registration was expected to start on March 5. However, NTA is yet to commence the registration process for NEET UG 2023. Last year, as many as 17 lakh candidates appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam. As per the latest reports, NTA NEET registration process is likely to begin today on March 6, 2023. Candidates must note that an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited from NTA.

NEET UG 2023 Exam Details

Based on the new guidelines for the NTA entrance exams, the NEET UG 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages - English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. As per the official notice released earlier, the NEET 2023 exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 7. NEET UG is conducted for admission to various MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS courses as per the relevant guidelines/regulations notified by the concerned Regulatory Bodies.

How To Register for NEET UG 2023?

The online registration for NEET 2023 can be done at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates have to register, fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - NEET UG Registration.

3rd Step - A new page will be displayed on the screen.

4th Step - Complete the registration and login.

5th Step - Now, fill up NEET UG form, upload the required documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

Also Read: NMC To Reopen Online Portal to Submit Details of SS and Broad Specialty Course Students