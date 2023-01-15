NEET MDS 2023: Chennai Exam City Option Unavailable, Check Details Here

NEET MDS 2023: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released an important notification for all Chennai candidates. As per the notice, the option to choose Chennai as the exam city is now exhausted for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to the Masters of Dental Surgery for the academic year 2023.

The National Board of Examination (NBE) is scheduled to organize the NEET MDS exam on March 1, 2023, in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. Moreover, the exam will be held at various test centres across the country. All aspiring candidates are given the opportunity to submit their application forms for NEET MDS 2023 latest by January 30, 2023 (up to 11:55 pm), at the official website - natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS Registration Form 2023 - Click Here

NBE Circular

The officials have announced that all the testing seats in the test city of Chennai are now closed and the option to choose Chennai as the test city is no longer available in the list of available test cities for the NEET MDS 2023 exam.

The NBE further informed that all efforts are being made to increase the number of testing seats in the city of Chennai for NEET MDS 2023, on account of the several requests made by various medical aspirants.

Additionally, the NBE advised candidates who are desirous of appearing in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) examination 2023 in the city of Chennai however they are unable to do so. These candidates have opted for Chennai as a test city in their application forms to choose “OTHERS” as their test city choice.

NBEMS Exam Centres

There are various test centres for NEET MDS 2023 exam across India. Reportedly, the examination will be conducted in 51 centres available across different cities across the country. Exam centres are allocated on a first come first serve basis as per the preferences filled in by candidates in the registration forms.

NBEMS is determined to make all efforts to allot a testing centre in the city of Chennai to all such candidates opting for ‘OTHERS’ and who reside within or nearby Chennai, as per the notice states.

In case any candidate faces any issues or has some queries regarding the exam they are advised to contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at the given number 022 – 61087595 or can write to NBEMS at the helpline portal accessible through applicant login or NBEMS Communication Web Portal, as informed by the exam council.

NBEMS Communication Portal - Check Here

Also Read: SWAYAM 2023: Exam Form Submission Date Extended, Get Direct Link Here