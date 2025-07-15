NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Close Today, Choice Filling Open Till July 16

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration window closes today. Students can complete the choice filling process until tomorrow, July 16, 2025. Apply at mcc.nic.in. Check details here.

Jul 15, 2025, 11:08 IST
NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration window today, July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for the NEET MDS counselling can complete the MBS counselling registration through the link given on the official website. 

Students must note that the NEET MDS counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close tomorrow, July 16, 2025. Students are required to enter their choice of colleges for round 2 allotment. Based on the choices entered the final allotment result will be issued.

NEET MDS 2025 counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

Students participating in the counselling process can check the complete schedule here

Category

Dates

Registration/Payment

12th July, 2025 to 15th July, 2025

Choice Filling/ Locking  

13th July, 2025 to 16, 2025

Processing of Seat Allotment 

16th July, 2025 to 17th July, 2025 

Result

18th July, 2025 

Reporting/ Joining

19th July, 2025 to 27th July, 2025 

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration

The link for candidates to register for NEET MDS round 2 counselling is available on the official counselling website. Students yet to register can follow the steps provided below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET Counselling

Step 2: Click on the MDS section

Step 3: Move to candidate login and enter the login credentials

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save and click on submit

Also Read: NBEMS Allows All NEET SS Candidates with MD, MS, or DNB Degrees to Participate in Counselling

