NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Close Today, Choice Filling Open Till July 16

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration window today, July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for the NEET MDS counselling can complete the MBS counselling registration through the link given on the official website.

Students must note that the NEET MDS counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close tomorrow, July 16, 2025. Students are required to enter their choice of colleges for round 2 allotment. Based on the choices entered the final allotment result will be issued.

NEET MDS 2025 counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process.

