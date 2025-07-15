NEET MDS Counselling 2025: Round 2 Registration Close Today, Choice Filling Open Till July 16

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 registration window today, July 15, 2025. Students who have applied for the NEET MDS counselling can complete the MBS counselling registration through the link given on the official website.
Students must note that the NEET MDS counselling 2025 round 2 choice filling window will close tomorrow, July 16, 2025. Students are required to enter their choice of colleges for round 2 allotment. Based on the choices entered the final allotment result will be issued.
NEET MDS 2025 counselling round 2 registration link is available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Students can also click on the direct link given below to complete the registration process.
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Registration - Click Here
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
Students participating in the counselling process can check the complete schedule here
|
Category
|
Dates
|
Registration/Payment
|
12th July, 2025 to 15th July, 2025
|
Choice Filling/ Locking
|
13th July, 2025 to 16, 2025
|
Processing of Seat Allotment
|
16th July, 2025 to 17th July, 2025
|
Result
|
18th July, 2025
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
19th July, 2025 to 27th July, 2025
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration
The link for candidates to register for NEET MDS round 2 counselling is available on the official counselling website. Students yet to register can follow the steps provided below.
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET Counselling
Step 2: Click on the MDS section
Step 3: Move to candidate login and enter the login credentials
Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference
Step 5: Save and click on submit
