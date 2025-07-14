NBEMS Allows All NEET SS Candidates with MD, MS, or DNB Degrees to Participate in Counselling

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made it easier for doctors to join special medical courses. Now, all doctors who have finished MD, MS, or DNB can take part in the last round of NEET SS Counselling 2025, even if their exam marks were not high.

NBEMS said, “The Health Ministry has allowed all doctors who appeared in NEET SS 2024 exam and have the right degree (MD, MS, or DNB) to join the last (stray) round of NEET SS 2024 counselling.”

NBEMS also said that there will be no change in the exam rank based on the type of question paper the students answered. But doctors must still meet all the rules written in the NEET SS 2024 information booklet and must pass Face ID and biometric checks if needed.

What is NEET SS Counselling?

NEET SS 2024 result came out on April 25. The exam happened on March 29 and 30. This year, NBEMS added three quick sections in the exam to test students.