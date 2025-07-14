Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NBEMS Allows All NEET SS Candidates with MD, MS, or DNB Degrees to Participate in Counselling

NBEMS has allowed all doctors with MD, MS, or DNB degrees to join the last round of NEET SS Counselling 2025, even with lower marks. The NEET SS 2024 result was announced on April 25. MCC paused counselling briefly due to Tamil Nadu’s state counselling and allowed seat resignation with security deposit loss.

Jul 14, 2025, 16:42 IST
NBEMS Opens NEET SS Counselling for All MD, MS, DNB Candidates
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has made it easier for doctors to join special medical courses. Now, all doctors who have finished MD, MS, or DNB can take part in the last round of NEET SS Counselling 2025, even if their exam marks were not high.

NBEMS said, “The Health Ministry has allowed all doctors who appeared in NEET SS 2024 exam and have the right degree (MD, MS, or DNB) to join the last (stray) round of NEET SS 2024 counselling.”

NBEMS also said that there will be no change in the exam rank based on the type of question paper the students answered. But doctors must still meet all the rules written in the NEET SS 2024 information booklet and must pass Face ID and biometric checks if needed.

What is NEET SS Counselling?

NEET SS 2024 result came out on April 25. The exam happened on March 29 and 30. This year, NBEMS added three quick sections in the exam to test students.

Recently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) stopped the NEET SS stray vacancy counselling for a short time because Tamil Nadu was doing its second round of state counselling for government doctors.

MCC also allowed students who got seats in INI SS counselling to leave NEET SS counselling 2025. But if they leave, their security deposit money will not be returned.

